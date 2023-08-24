scorecardresearch
Dalai Lama greets Modi on Chandrayaan-3 success

Dharamsala, Aug 24 (IANS) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on
the successful moon landing of the Chandrayaan-3. 

In a message, His Holiness said “the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a tribute to the people of India who have devoted their attention to

scientific development since ancient times.”

“I would like to applaud the head of the Indian Scientific Research Organisation (ISRO) and his team for their dedication that has made the

mission possible. They have demonstrated India’s scientific and technological maturity.”

“As the longest staying guest of India, I rejoice at this great triumph,” he said, adding, “I am confident that the Indian Scientific Research Organisation will continue to strengthen its leadership role in further scientific endeavours.”

The elderly Buddhist monk concluded his message with prayers and good wishes.

