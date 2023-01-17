scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Darwinbox, Microsoft join hands to elevate employee experience

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) HR tech unicorn Darwinbox and Microsoft on Tuesday announced a collaboration to empower organisations globally and redefine the future of work.

Darwinbox aims to elevate employee experience through its human capital management (HCM) software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform using Microsoft Azure Cloud and AI.

“As we align on the joint vision of helping our customers unlock new levels of employee experience and productivity, we’re excited to co-innovate on multiple lines of IP development and take these solutions to our customers globally,” said Jayant Paleti, Co-founder, Darwinbox.

Microsoft’s Cloud and AI, Business Apps and Microsoft 365 solution areas, along with Darwinbox’s cutting-edge HR technology will enable organisations to unlock their workforce’s true potential, said the companies.

Microsoft has also made an equity investment in Darwinbox.

“Our collaboration with Darwinbox builds on our focus of co-innovating with our customers to empower organisations across India to do more with less,” said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

Darwinbox’s mobile-first platform continues to enhance and personalise employee experience by bringing HR transactions and experiences into the flow of work with Dynamics 365 and Office 365 platforms like Microsoft Teams, Viva, and Active Directory.

Founded in 2015, Darwinbox serves over 2 million employees from more than 700 enterprises like Nivea, Starbucks, Dominos, Cigna, Adani, Vedanta, Mahindra, Kotak, NSE, Makemytrip and Swiggy, among others.

It is backed by global investors like Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital, TCV (Technology Crossover Ventures) and State Bank of India, among others.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
Thailand overcomes Vietnam to retain ASEAN football title
Next article
Over 1,600 tech employees being fired a day on average in Jan
This May Also Interest You
Technology

VC firm Z3Partners closes Rs 550 cr fund to invest in early-growth startups

Technology

Over 1,600 tech employees being fired a day on average in Jan

Sports

Thailand overcomes Vietnam to retain ASEAN football title

Sports

Bundesliga: Leipzig's ball robber Konrad Laimer to meet his future Bayern teammates

Lyrics

Shehzada – Munda Sona Hoon Main Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon

Technology

Drop class-action severance lawsuit, judge tells sacked Twitter employees

Technology

Google's Clock app now lets users record alarm sounds

Sports

ILT20: Robin Uthappa becomes first player to receive Green Belt after his fantastic innings of 79 runs off 46 balls

Sports

Andrey Rublev defeats Dominic Thiem in Melbourne Opener

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 108MP camera, S Pen slot

Technology

Apple may launch new MacBook Pro on Jan 17

Sports

UP wrestler operated upon for complex ligament injury

Health & Lifestyle

Over 37.67 mn people vaccinated for Covid-19 in Myanmar

Health & Lifestyle

China's Covid death data underestimate true toll: Report

Sports

Indian women's hockey team registers stellar 5-1 win over South Africa

Sports

ILT20: Vince scores half-century as Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals by 6 wickets

News

Pallavi Joshi injured on sets of ‘The Vaccine War’ in Hyd

Sports

Hockey World Cup: France beat South Africa 2-1, remain in contention for QF spot

Sports

India Open: Sen, Sindhu excited about home support in 'bigger than ever' event

Sports

Table tennis: China bags four titles at WTT Contender Durban

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US