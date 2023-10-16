scorecardresearch
Data Patterns gets technology to make SAR radar from ISRO

Chennai, Oct 16 (IANS) Defence and Aerospace electronics solutions provider Data Patterns (India) Ltd has inked a licensing and transfer of technology agreement with Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) for miniature synthetic aperture radar (SAR) radar capability.

According to Data Patterns, the technology was developed by Space Applications Centre (SAC) of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and is the forerunner of Indian space agency’s upcoming high resolution SAR satellite, the NISAR.

The transfer of technology agreement was signed by Kuppuswamy, Vice President, Data Patterns and Rajeev Jyoti, Technical Director, IN-SPACe and A.Arunachalam, Director, NewSpace India Ltd.

Commenting on the partnership Kuppuswamy said, “This technology will enable SAR radar development by Data Patterns, complementing the large portfolio of radars already available from the company. Data Patterns expects to enhance this technology with its capability with Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools for object detection and classification. This alliance is also a step towards utilising India’s space resources better and increasing space-based activities.”

