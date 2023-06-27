scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Databricks acquires generative AI platform MosaicML for about $1.3 bn

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 27 (IANS) US-based data and AI company Databricks has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MosaicML, a leading generative AI platform for approximately $1.3 billion.

With this acquisition, the company said it will make generative AI accessible for every organisation, enabling them to build, own and secure generative AI models with their own data.

“Databricks and MosaicML’s shared vision, rooted in transparency and a history of open source contributions, will deliver value to our customers as they navigate the biggest computing revolution of our time,” Ali Ghodsi, Co-Founder and CEO, Databricks, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, combined with MosaicML’s technology, will offer customers a simple, fast way to retain control, security, and ownership over their valuable data without high costs.

Databricks’ unified Data and AI platform combined with MosaicML’s generative AI training capabilities will provide a platform robust enough to serve the world’s largest organisations and flexible enough to address a broad range of AI use cases.

“Together with Databricks, we will tip the scales in the favour of many – and we’ll do it as kindred spirits: researchers turned entrepreneurs sharing a similar mission. We look forward to continuing this journey together with the AI community,” Naveen Rao, Co-Founder and CEO, MosaicML, said in a statement.

MosaicML’s platform will be supported, scaled, and integrated over time to provide customers with a unified platform on which to build, own, and secure their generative AI models.

–IANS

shs/prw/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip to power budget smartphones
Next article
‘Dumb Money’ trailer out now
This May Also Interest You
News

‘Dumb Money’ trailer out now

Technology

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip to power budget smartphones

Sports

As long as players are fit, Pakistan have chance of doing well in WC, says Wasim Akram

Technology

Launcher faces software glitch, loses another vehicle after lift off

Sports

Tamil Nadu Premier League: Ba11sy Trichy signs khiladix.com as title sponsor

Technology

Samsung to launch M34 5G with 6,000mAh battery on July 7

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar says ‘Mere babu ke saath soyegi mein aaj’ and Abhishek Malhan blushing

News

Karuna Pandey says her ‘Pushpa Impossible’ role has changed female representation

News

After ‘Ghungroo’, Hrithik and Vaani to ignite the stage in UK Tour ‘Stars On Fire’

Technology

India-US partnership to turbocharge innovation in emerging tech: Rajeev Chandrasekhar (IANS Interview)

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt feels Aaliya Siddiqui plays the victim card

News

TDP demands thorough probe into death of Jr NTR’s fan

News

Ahead of Eid ul-Adha, Fatima Sana Shaikh donates vegan biryani to 1,000 people in Delhi

News

Actor Josh Gad shares update on 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' film reboot

News

Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ is about three women from different generations

Technology

Insomnia may raise risk of stroke by 51%: Study

News

‘No Hard Feelings’ actor Laura Benanti says Jennifer Lawrence in ‘not a princess’

News

Lindsay Lohan to welcome baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US