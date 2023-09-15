scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Databricks raises $500 mn, takes its valuation to $43 bn

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Sep 15 (IANS) Data analytics and AI software maker Databricks has raised over $500 million as part of its Series I funding, taking its valuation to $43 billion.

The series is led by T Rowe Price Associates and existing investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Baillie Gifford, ClearBridge Investments, funds, and Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Fidelity Management & Research Company, Franklin Templeton, GIC, among others.

“Databricks and Nvidia are building transformative AI technology, and we’re excited about the business value and innovation we can bring to our customers,” said Ali Ghodsi, Co-Founder and CEO of Databricks.

The Databricks Lakehouse unifies data, analytics, and AI on a single platform so that customers can govern, manage, and derive insights from enterprise data and build their own generative AI solutions faster.

“Enterprise data is a goldmine for generative AI,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “Databricks is doing incredible work with NVIDIA technology to accelerate data processing and generative AI models.”

More than 10,000 organisations worldwide rely on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to unify their data, analytics, and AI.

“Databricks has not only pioneered the Lakehouse category with a world-class team and product, but it is now also at the forefront of Generative AI for the enterprise,” said Alan Tu, lead private equity analyst, T. Rowe Price Associates.

Databricks crossed $1.5 billion revenue run rate at over 50 per cent revenue year-over-year growth with the second quarter representing the strongest quarterly incremental revenue growth.

–IANS

na/

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Elvish Yadav and Urvashi Rautela – Hum Toh Deewane Song Lyrics
Next article
Snoop Dogg reveals he is afraid of horses
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US