scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Deadly mpox virus identified in people with advanced HIV: Lancet

By News Bureau

London, Feb 22 (IANS) An international team of clinicians has identified a severe form of mpox — formerly known as monkeypox — with high mortality in people with advanced HIV who have weaker immune systems.

The majority of mpox infections in the multi-country outbreak, which began in 2022, occurred in sexual networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. About 38-50 per cent of people diagnosed with mpox in 2022 also live with HIV, the vast majority of whom are on HIV treatment and living healthy lives.

The team led by Queen Mary University of London and the Fight Infections Foundation/Hospital Germans Trias of Barcelona looked at 382 people with advanced HIV disease and mpox, including 27 of the 60 people (at the time of writing) reported to have died of mpox during the multi-country outbreak.

In the paper published in the journal The Lancet, they described a very severe form of mpox characterised by widespread, large, necrotising skin lesions; high rates of severe infections; and, in some cases, unusual lung lesions.

This form of the disease carries a 15 per cent mortality in people with advanced HIV disease and immunosuppression. All 27 deaths occurred within this group.

The study provides evidence that the disease is behaving differently and very concerningly in people with advanced HIV disease and immunosuppression.

“We describe a severe form of mpox affecting mostly young men who have sex with men and which results in death in 15 per cent of people with advanced HIV. When clinicians recognise necrotising skin lesions and/or lung involvement, they should use a differentiated clinical pathway and an intensified approach,” said Oriol Mitja, Associate Professor of Infectious Disease and Global Health, Fight Infectious Diseases Foundation, University Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol.

Mitja also called on health authorities to “prioritise the vaccination of people living with HIV, particularly in countries with low levels of diagnosis or without universal free access to antiretroviral treatment.”

Most mpox deaths have occurred in countries where there are low levels of HIV diagnosis and/or without universal access to antivirals for mpox and/or HIV and without access to intensive care units. A concerted global effort is needed to ensure equitable access to antivirals and vaccines in countries where the interaction of uncontrolled HIV infection and mpox is more prevalent.

The researchers have also called for the new form of mpox to be added to the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control list of severe infections that are considered particularly dangerous to people with advanced HIV disease. They also recommend that all people with mpox be tested for HIV.

–IANS

rvt/svn/

Previous article
YouTube Music now let users create customise radio stations
Next article
'We want to help kindle space interest in children: Jose Charles Martin (Interview)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith to lead Australia in third Test in absence of Cummins

Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

Sports

Spain's Sergio Ramos announces international retirement after 180 appearances

News

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa records first cholera death

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Jemimah efforts in vain as Australia reach final with a five-run win (ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US