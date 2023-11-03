scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Deaths from Ebola, SARS & Nipah to soar 12x due to climate change: Study

By Agency News Desk

New York, Nov 3(IANS) Human deaths from zoonotic diseases like Ebola, Marburg, SARS and Nipah will increase by 12 times due to climate change by 2050, according to an alarming research that calls for “urgent action”.

The study, published in the journal BMJ Global Health, stated that Covid-19 pandemic focused attention on patterns of infectious disease spillover.

Climate and land use changes are predicted to increase the frequency of zoonotic spillover events, which have been the cause of most modern epidemics.

Although the frequency of spillover-driven epidemics is predicted to increase as a result of human-driven climate and environmental change, the magnitude of its implications for global health in the future is difficult to characterise given the limited empirical data on the frequency of zoonotic spillover, and its variability over time, said the team of researchers from the US company Concentric by Ginkgo, which works with governments on early warning monitoring of pandemics.

The study draws on an extensive epidemiological database to examine a specific subset of zoonotic spillover events for trends in the frequency and severity of outbreaks.

“We find the number of outbreaks and deaths caused collectively by this subset of pathogens (SARS Coronavirus 1, Filoviruses, Machupo virus, and Nipah virus) have been increasing at an exponential rate from 1963 to 2019,” said corresponding author Dr Amanda Jean Meadows from Ginkgo. Ebola and MARS belong to the family of filoviruses.

Machupo virus causes Bolivian Hemorrhagic Fever Virus.

“If the trend observed in this study continues, we would expect these pathogens to cause four times the number of spillover events and 12 times the number of deaths in 2050, compared with 2020,” Meadows added.

The study identified a total of 75 spillover events occurring in 24 countries from 1963 to 2019, causing a total of 17, 232 deaths from 1963 to 2019. They suggest that the series of these impactful spillover-driven epidemics are not random anomalies, but follow a multi-decade trend in which epidemics have become both larger and more frequent.

The team’s analysis, which excludes the ongoing SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, shows that the number of spillover events and reported deaths have been increasing by 4.98 per cent and 8.7 per cent annually, respectively.

This trend can be altered by concerted global efforts to improve our capacity to prevent and contain outbreaks.Such efforts are needed to address this large and growing risk to global health, Meadows said in the paper.

–IANS

rvt/vd

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
US Kids Golf North: Zorawar Singh Chahal, Amaira Gulati and Aanya make it three in a row; Bhadoo, Bainsla shoot low scores
Next article
I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi make Inter Kashi crawl on Deccan plateau
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US