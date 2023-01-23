scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Deeptech battery startup Log9 raises $40 mn, aims global footprint

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (IANS) Deep-tech battery startup Log9 on Monday said it has raised $40 million as a part of its Series B funding, in a mix of equity and debt led by Amara Raja Batteries Ltd and Petronas Ventures.

Log9, backed by its recent series of investments, aims to solve the challenges around safety, reliability, and performance by investing further into cell and battery technologies.

“The recent round of investments will allow us to grow our battery manufacturing capabilities to a 2 GWH capacity by the end of 2024 and commission India’s first fully integrated lithium-ion cell production line,” said Dr Akshay Singhal, Founder and CEO, Log9.

He said that more than Rs 100 crore will be invested towards advancements in cell and battery technology stacks.

“We will also be aggressively pursuing pilots in overseas markets over the next few quarters, with a particular focus on the tropical belt,” Singhal added.

Founded in 2015 by Dr Singhal, Kartik Hajela and Pankaj Sharma, Log9 has over 70 patents.

Its range of batteries promises to charge 9x faster, last 9x longer and offer 9x higher performance and safety.

“Battery manufacturing is the most critical part of the value chain that needs to be localised, and batteries designed in India for India will pave the way,” said Vikramaditya Gourineni, Executive Director, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Arni Laily, Head of Petronas Ventures added that this partnership will further enhance the company’s “expansion in the new energy and green mobility sectors”.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Previous article
Pamela Anderson claims Tim Allen flashed his privates at her when she was 23
Next article
Spotify to lay off employees amid deepening slowdown
This May Also Interest You
News

Ishaan, Riya make memories while shooting in Agra for 'Dhruv Tara'

News

Karan-Arjun aa gaye: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser to be played with 'Pathaan'

News

‘Afwaah’ featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar to release on 24th Feb

News

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda becomes co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks team in RuPay Prime Volleyball League

Sports

Indian-American Bhatia tied second in Abaco Classic

Sports

Winner Rahm rules the world as Korean Kim shows he is latest young star

Sports

Kohli, Suryakumar, Hardik named in ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022

Technology

Hero Electric partners with Maxwell Energy for Battery Management Systems

Technology

FuelBuddy raises $20 mn, aims to expand global footprint

Technology

Developing a fully cloud-native Banking as a service infrastructure: Decentro Founder

Technology

Amazon launches dedicated air cargo network in India

News

Luv Ranjan reveals why his films always have women as villains

News

Pia Bajpiee all set to reprise her role in 'Laal Rang 2'

News

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan to launch Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, says ‘I have something for you’

Dialogues

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Dialogues: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s comedy dialogues will make you fall in love

News

Anurag Kashyap shares his working experience with Alaya F, Karan Mehta

News

Shah Rukh Khan urges to fight piracy, asks everyone to watch ‘Pathaan’ in theatres

News

Jubin Nautiyal, Yohani comes together with Mame Khan for a folk-fusion ‘Chaudhary’

Sports

Smriti, Deepti, Richa, Renuka included in ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year for 2022

Sports

Australian Open: Rublev downs Rune in five-set epic to sail into seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US