Delhi doctors conduct complex, robotic gallbladder surgery in 45 mins

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Doctors have successfully performed a complex gallbladder removal surgery on a 36-year-old female in mere 45 minutes. 

Post the robotic-assisted surgery, the patient also experienced a swift recovery and was discharged from the hospital within a day, without any complications, said doctors at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

The patient had initially undergone a laparoscopy for gallbladder removal at a private hospital in Delhi/NCR, however, the surgery had to be abandoned as the gallbladder was severely stuck to the surrounding small and large intestines, as well as the bile duct.

Despite consulting with several other surgeons in many hospitals in Delhi-NCR over a period of 8-9 months, the patient was repeatedly refused laparoscopic surgery due to the complexity of the case.

“Due to thickening of the gallbladder, there was suspicion of cancer too. If it would have turned out to be cancer, chances of her survival would have been bleak. Additionally, if the patient was not treated on time, her gallbladder could have developed further adhesion to surrounding organs,” said Dr. Pradeep Jain, Principal Director & HOD, Robotic//Lap GI, at the Hospital, in a statement.

“We successfully performed the robotic-aided surgery, and this case highlights the transformative potential of robotic-assistance, particularly in such complex and challenging procedures,” he added.

In India, the prevalence of gallstones stands at 6.12 per cent (3 per cent in males and 9.6 per cent in females).

While some individuals remain asymptomatic, many cases go undiagnosed until severe symptoms significantly impact daily functioning.

If left untreated, gallstones can grow and potentially develop into cancerous forms.

They may also impact the bile duct, leading to complications such as choledocholithiasis, cholangitis, and pancreatitis.

Gallbladder cancer can be challenging due to the absence of prominent symptoms and a delayed diagnosis.

