scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Delhi govt school students says Kudos ISRO

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) In a remarkable display of support, students from various Delhi government schools have channeled their emotions into
crafting encouraging messages for ISRO, sending their heartfelt wishes for this pivotal event.

Taking their creativity to the next level, some students have designed posters, crafted replicas of Chandrayaan 3, and even formed human chains to provide unwavering encouragement to the ISRO team.

Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya (Kautilya), Chirag Enclave, has made special arrangements for students to witness the live telecast of the

Chandrayaan 3 moonlanding event. Education Minister Atishi will join the event here with students and share the historical significance of this

moment with the young students.

Speaking about the excitement among students, Education Minister Atishi said, “On this historic day of Chandrayaan-3 landing, continuous

well-wishes are pouring in from the students of Delhi government schools to ISRO; our country’s scientists are our greatest pride and a source of

inspiration for our children.”

Expressing their excitement, students said, “The Chandrayaan 3’s moon landing has filled us with immense pride and enthusiasm. We are eagerly

looking forward to witnessing this remarkable achievement and extending our heartfelt wishes to the entire ISRO team.”

“Seeing our nation’s efforts to conquer new frontiers in space exploration is truly inspiring. We, as students, are privileged to be part of this historic moment, and our messages and posters for ISRO are our small way of showing our support and appreciation.” said a student from Government

Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya (Kautilya), Chirag Enclave.

–IANS

atk/shb

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'He is someone who likes other batters to go…', says Shubman Gill on his successful ODI partnership with Rohit Sharma
Next article
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk cheer for Chandrayaan-3 moon landing
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk cheer for Chandrayaan-3 moon landing

Sports

'He is someone who likes other batters to go…', says Shubman Gill on his successful ODI partnership with Rohit Sharma

News

Ahead of Chandrayaan 3 landing, John Cena posts a picture of Indian flag

News

Mohit Raina meets 'A Ticket to Syria' author to prep for his 'The Freelancer' role

News

Chandrayaan 3: Film folks await lunar landing with bated breath

Technology

Hitachi Vantara tops India's high-end storage market for 3rd year in a row

News

Charlize Theron calls out Hollywood's double standards about actresses' body transformations

Technology

iOS 17 beta again hints at iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button

Technology

Tata launches 5G Roaming Lab for Mobile Network Operators

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ananya Panday flaunts her mini white dress and promotes her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana

News

Aditi Rao Hydari: OTT reinforces the importance of content

Technology

Confident of India’s moon landing success, thanks giving puja is planned at Moon Temple in TN

News

Dimple Kapadia watches Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 at the Mumbai theatre and ignores the paparazzi

News

‘Upload’ Season 3 to explore new character arcs, storylines while picking up threads of Season 2

Sports

India should test its bench-strength in 3rd T20I against Ireland: Sarandeep Singh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan parties with her girl gang and Karan Johar

News

Jennifer Aniston calls out cancel culture, wondering if there is any end to it

Health & Lifestyle

Bengaluru hospital successfully restores severed arm via complex hand replantation surgery

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US