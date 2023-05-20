Delhivery makes key investment in omnichannel retail software provider Vinculum

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Fully-integrated logistics services provider Delhivery on Saturday announced to make a strategic investment in Vinculum, a global software leader enabling omnichannel retailing, for an undisclosed sum to boost its direct-to-consumer offerings.

The investment, said the company, is the first part of a potential two-stage deal that provides Delhivery the option to further increase its shareholding in the company after six months.

“A strategic partnership with Vinculum strengthens Delhivery’s fulfillment solution to brands,” said Rajaganesh S, Head of Supply Chain Solutions at Delhivery.

Vinculum has scaled up into a leading SaaS omnichannel software company working with over 400 brands across grocery and FMCG, healthcare, beauty, cosmetics, fashion and jewellery in India, South East Asia and the Middle-East markets.

“We are delighted with the investment to be made by Delhivery in Vinculum. This lays the foundation for deep tech integration between both companies, tremendous collaboration opportunities, and immense business value for our customers,” said Venkat Nott, Founder and CEO of Vinculum Group.

Through this investment, the two companies will build a complete integrated stack to address the entire range of post-purchase needs of a D2C brand.

A deeper integration with Vinculum’s industry-leading Order Management System (OMS) will be a first-of-its-kind fully-integrated E2E offering, said Delhivery.

The investment move came as Delhivery reported Rs 1,860 crore in revenue in the quarter that ended March 31.

Adjusted EBITDA turned positive to Rs 6 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 67 crore loss in Q3.

“We were confident of continued improvement in the core transportation business and overall profitability at the end of last quarter and are happy to report we have delivered both in this quarter as planned,” said Sahil Barua, Managing Director and CEO, Delhivery.

–IANS

na/