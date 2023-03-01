scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Delivery boys being harassed in Delhi, says Swiggy; Zomato raises concern too

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Online food delivery platforms Swiggy on Wednesday said the recent changes in regulations on bike taxi services in Delhi have caused confusion and disruption to their services, creating panic among their delivery executives.

A Swiggy spokesperson told IANS that their delivery executives are being wrongly issued challans despite the notification being applicable only to bike taxi service providers.

“Some challans that have been issued to our delivery executives are in excess of Rs 15,000,” said the company spokesperson.

This has “created fear and apprehension among our delivery executives”, who are crucial in ensuring that our customers receive their orders on time.

A Zomato spokesperson told IANS that “while the notice is only for passenger vehicles, there is some misinterpretation on the ground”.

In a letter sent to the Delhi government’s transport department and seen by IANS, Dinker Vashisht, Group Vice President, Public Policy, Regulatory and Sustainability at Swiggy, wrote that the directions have been misinterpreted by Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials, who have started issuing challans to delivery partners.

“This has led to disruption of services, and confusion among the delivery partners, who are now apprehensive of providing their service with a fear of being penalised and harassed while on duty,” Vashisht said, urging the Delhi government to intervene and give an assurance to delivery partners and last-mile delivery aggregators.

“Ensuring that our delivery executives can operate smoothly and serve our customers without any interruptions is our top priority,” said the company.

Last week, ride-hailing major Uber asked the Delhi government to create a level-playing field for two-wheeler mobility rides for commuters.

The company said that different electrification mandates for ridesharing and delivery sectors, not only leads to inequitable sharing of responsibility but “seriously disadvantages the entire industry”.

Carrying passengers on bike taxis bearing private registration numbers has been made a punishable offence and may attract fines up to Rs 10,000, according to a circular issued by the Transport Department of Delhi government.

Delhi uses two-wheelers across ridesharing platforms, accounting for estimated 20 lakh trips every month.

In 2022, over 19 lakh trips took place to and from metro stations in NCR on Uber Moto, underscoring the need-gap bike taxis to fill in solving the last-mile commute.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Previous article
Find N2 Flipas Flexion Hinge marks a breakthrough in flip phone experience
Next article
3rd Test, Day 1: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne keep Australia steady after India crash to 109 all out
This May Also Interest You
Sports

AIFF bans Tripura footballer Ayuk Jamatia for four years for age fraud

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin moves to number one spot in the ICC Men's Test bowling rankings

Sports

3rd Test, Day 1: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne keep Australia steady after India crash to 109 all out

Technology

Find N2 Flipas Flexion Hinge marks a breakthrough in flip phone experience

Technology

Premium V27 series launched in India with flagship features

News

Babil Khan wears father Irrfan Khan’s suit for special occasion honouring former’s talent

News

Mohsin Khan: 'Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai' has the 90's classic vibe

Health & Lifestyle

Walking daily for just 11 min can prevent risk of early death

News

Dua Lipa caught making out with Rita Ora's filmmaker ex Romain Gavras

News

Kangana Ranaut is back on sets of 'Chandramukhi 2'

Sports

Knew Anderson had hit it and luckily it went straight into my gloves: Tom Blundell

News

Suniel Shetty looks forward to 'being back on set with Akki' for 'Hera Pheri 3'

News

Sushmita Mukherjee: Viewers will now see me in a different avatar

Sports

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan Women's team captain

Technology

Just 1 night of sleep loss can age your brain by 2 years

Technology

Hiring resumes in Indian IT sector after months-long slowdown

News

Prit Kamani: Have had a crush on Manisha Koirala since 'Dil Se'

Sports

3rd Test, Day 1: Matthew Kuhnemann takes maiden five-fer as India crash to 109 all out

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US