Dell launches 2 new Alienware gaming monitors in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Dell Technologies on Tuesday launched two new Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitors in India, which were first unveiled at CES 2024.

The new gaming monitors — Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED (AW3225QF) and Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED (AW2725DF) are now available for purchase on Dell.com at a starting price of Rs 99,999.

“We are enabling users to explore a world where images transcend reality with the integration of Quantum Dot technology into the more recent form factors of the acclaimed QD-OLED family, offering an immersive gaming and entertainment experience,” Pujan Chadha, director for product marketing, consumer and small business, Dell Technologies, India, said in a statement.

According to the company, both monitors boast features that will help position any gamers with a clear competitive edge, whether they are playing racing games where speed is crucial or simulation and action-adventure games where precise visual fidelity is key.

Both monitors possess infinite contrast ratios, covering 99 per cent and 99.3 per cent of the DCI-P3 gamut, respectively.

In addition, the company said that the Alienware 32 4K curved QD-OLED panel is intentionally crafted to help reduce reflection and capture expanded peripheral vision with infinite contrasts, true blacks, and peak luminance up to 1000 nits. It boasts a fast 240Hz native refresh rate.

