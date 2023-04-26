scorecardresearch
Dell launches new laptop series, desktop in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Dell Technologies on Wednesday launched its latest commercial portfolio, including — Latitude Notebooks, Precision Mobile Workstations (MWS), OptiPlex All-In-One (AIO) Desktop, and 34-inch Ultrasharp Curved WQHD Monitor in India.

According to the company, the Latitude Notebooks laptop series will be available at starting price of Rs 59,000, while the Precision Mobile Workstations laptop series will be available at a starting price of Rs 76,000.

Dell OptiPlex 7410 AIO desktop will be available at Rs 64,500, and the 34-inch Ultrasharp Curved WQHD Monitor will be available at Rs 56,000.

“Our new commercial portfolio meets the needs of today’s workforce while consistently being environmentally friendly. And they are built to perform with the expanded Dell Optimiser features that bring intelligent personalisation from the PC to the ecosystem,” Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the new devices are designed to help organisations accelerate their digital transformation journey in the hybrid work era, powered with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and upgraded Dell Optimiser features to enhance the personalisation.

In the Latitude Notebooks, the company introduced Latitude 9440 2-in-1, the world’s smallest 14-inch commercial PC in India with a 16:10 aspect ratio and InfinityEdge QHD+ display, making it a perfect choice for executives, consultants, or salespeople.

The Latitude Notebooks also include — Latitude 7000 series, Latitude 5000 series, and Latitude 3000 series.

Under Precision Mobile Workstations, the company introduced Precision 5680, Precision 3480, and Precision 7780.

The Precision 5680 features a 16-inch display, while the Precision 3480 features a 14-inch display.

However, Precision 7780 is a 17-inch workstation.

Further, Dell’s new OptiPlex portfolio includes the OptiPlex 7410 AIO Desktop, which features a 24-inch display with a streamlined design powered by up to Intel Core i9 processors and 64GB RAM.

Dell also introduced the Ultrasharp 34-inch Curved USB-C Hub WQHD Monitor, which comes with IPS Black technology, a 2000:1 contrast ratio, and improved black and grey performance.

–IANS

shs/svn/

