Dell Technologies joins Intel to launch AI skills lab in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Dell Technologies and chip maker Intel on Monday announced their partnership to launch artificial intelligence (AI) lab in India.

Dell and Intel’s Digital Readiness team have partnered to enable Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology, Telangana in ‘demystifying AI for the next-gen’ by integrating Intel’s ‘AI for Youth’ programme in their existing curriculum.

Through this partnership, the institute aims to enable students to be industry-ready and reduce their digital skills gap.

“The AI for Youth initiative by Intel will help bridge the skill gap by leveraging impactful AI pedagogy enabling educators and students alike. Innovation in technology and education is key to building the future workforce,” Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, India, Dell Technologies, said in a statement.

The programme will focus on building capabilities among selected teachers through training provided by Intel, along with 170+ hours of AI curriculum aimed at coaching students through bootcamps, AI-Thons, virtual showcases, etc.

The partnership aims at creating and building AI ready ecosystem on campus by setting up an AI Skills lab and enabling students to create social impact solutions, said the company.

“Today’s students are tomorrow’s innovators. There is a need to enable and empower them with the right skills and resources to understand tech superpowers like AI for successful adoption and digital transformation,” Shweta Khurana Senior Director – Asia Pacific Japan Government Partnerships and Initiatives, Global Government Affairs Group, Intel, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that this collaboration with Lords Institute will lead to the development of innovative projects based on NLP, computer vision and statistical data analytics, which will have a real-time impact on society.

Dell and Intel aim to collaborate with more educational institutions across India in creating an AI-ready student community that is fully equipped to take on the challenges of the future.

Agency News Desk
