New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Talking about those who try to build a social media presence quickly, Zerodha founder & CEO Nithin Kamath on Thursday said that the “desire to build large social media followings can be a slippery slope”.

According to Kamath, people are generally curious about successful & famous people, so it’s easier for celebrities from different professions such as movies, sports, businessmen, etc. to build a social media presence quickly, but for everyone else, being loud, controversial or overselling is always an incentive because that’s what gets attention.

However, he said that the exception to this is people who write and share high-quality things, but it is very hard for them to achieve such presence.

“When the goal is to be popular on social media, even those who are otherwise successful in their professional lives may feel otherwise. The constant need for dopamine hits from likes and shares will trigger you to post things even when there is nothing to share,” Kamath posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“If the post doesn’t get activity, you won’t feel good because we’re social animals, and we consciously or subconsciously compare ourselves to others all the time,” he added.

Zerodha’s founder further explained that limiting himself to 30 minutes per day and avoiding consuming the content that social media platforms push prevent him from scrolling down to see more content.

Earlier in the day, the curious case of FinTech influencer Ravisutanjani Kumar — the man who was recently seen withdrawing cash from a UPI ATM at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai that went viral — left Twitterati and his followers in utter shock.

After an X account @SatarkAadmi (#WearMaskSaveLives) posted a thread with the tagline “Who is the real Ravisutanjani? And why is he faking it?” which “unmasked” his fake degrees, Kumar deleted his X and LinkedIn accounts.

–IANS

shs/pgh