scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Detroit Engineered Products showcases EV design at Auto Expo

By News Bureau

Greater Noida, Jan 13 (IANS) Detroit Engineered Products (DEP), an engineering solutions and product development company based in the US, showcased its eMOD (electrification modules) electric vehicle design and development services for two-wheelers at the Auto Expo 2023 here on Friday.

DEP is also displaying its comprehensive range of advanced engineering and consulting services, such as Reduced Order Model (ROM) and expertise in Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) parametrisation, body engineering, exteriors and interiors, as well as the most recent advancements in the field of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

“We are happy to be part of this incredible exhibition, as we plan to meet potential customers at the buyer-seller forum to discuss futuristic automotive product development services,” Basant Sharma, Vice President of Detroit Engineered Products, said in a statement.

The company displayed the most recent version of its integrated CAE platform MeshWorks, which is outfitted with best-in-class capabilities for reducing CAE modelling time by 30 per cent with process automation and optimisation features.

“There is an exclusive demonstration of the most recent version of our integrated CAE platform, MeshWorks, which includes a focused toolset for EV development, eMOD. We can confidently promise faster turnaround time and optimised solutions during the design and development stage because of our efficient processes and highly-skilled team,” Sharma said.

–IANS

shs/arm

Previous article
'Splitsvilla X4': Honey blames Moose Jattana for the eviction of Kashish
Next article
U19 T20 Women's WC: India's future stars finally get a chance to shine on a global platform (preview)
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 

Health & Lifestyle

US health agencies see possible link between Pfizer's updated Covid-19 shot, strokes

Technology

Canada launches national quantum strategy

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron new subvariant accounts for 43% new Covid cases in US

Sports

ILT20: Skipper Powell leads Dubai Capitals to thumping 73-run win in tournament opener

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan becomes first state to implement policy for blindness control

Sports

ILT20: We believe in high level of performance at MI franchise even in pressure, says Pollard

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC end their ten-game winless streak, dent East Bengal FC's playoff hopes

Sports

National shooting trials: Akhil, Esha and Sarabjot emerge as winners

Sports

Prithvi Shaw earns India call-up for New Zealand T20Is; Rahul, Axar unavailable

Sports

Surya, Ishan picked in India's squad for first two Australia Tests; injured Bumrah, Pant miss out

Health & Lifestyle

China may be seeing around 10 mn Covid reinfections on top of 900 mn infections

Health & Lifestyle

Chinese flock to Hong Kong, Macau to get private Covid booster shots

Sports

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on 24×7 external oxygen after contracting Covid

Sports

Hockey World: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

How effective is smog tower as AQI deteriorates in Delhi?

Technology

CCI order strikes a blow to accelerating digital adoption in India: Google

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US