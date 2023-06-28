Diagnosed cases of atrial fibrillation to reach 15.64 mn in 2032: Report

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) The diagnosed prevalent cases of atrial fibrillation (AF) are set to register an annual growth rate (AGR) of 2.16 per cent to 15.64 million in 2032 from 12.86 million in 2022, according to a report on Tuesday.

The growth will be particularly seen across the eight major markets such as the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, and China, revealed thereport by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots in the heart. It increases the risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

The report predicted that in 2032, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of AF at 6.41 million cases, whereas Canada, with nearly 0.65 million cases, will have the lowest number.

The major drivers for the overall increase in the diagnosed prevalence of AF can be attributed to better diagnosis and population dynamics.

“GlobalData’s research shows that in 2022, approximately 51 per cent of diagnosed prevalent cases of AF were paroxysmal. CHADS2 stroke risk score of two or more accounted for approximately 44 per cent of the diagnosed prevalent cases of AF in the the eight major markets in 2022,” said Antara Bhattacharya, Healthcare Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.

The CHA2DS2-VASc score is a point-based system used to stratify the risk of stroke in AF patients. The acronym CHA2DS2-VASc stands for congestive heart failure, hypertension, age more than 75 (doubled), diabetes, stroke (doubled), vascular disease, age 65 to 74.

In men, CHA2DS2-VASc stroke score of two or more accounted for approximately 73 per cent of the diagnosed prevalent cases of AF, while in women, CHA2DS2-VASc stroke score of three or more accounted for approximately 80 per cent of the diagnosed prevalent cases of AF in the eight major markets in 2022.

Moreover, adults aged 60 years and above accounted for approximately 91 per cent of the diagnosed prevalent cases of AF in the eight major markets, while those aged 40-59 years accounted for only 9 per cent of the cases in 2022.

AF can be asymptomatic, and signs can vary considerably from person to person, making it difficult to diagnose. AF risk increases with advancing age; and is also slightly more common in men compared to women.

“While assessing elderly patients, identification of established risk factors can assist clinicians in having a high index of suspicion for AF to formulate appropriate therapeutic plans. Optimal management of the identified risk factors play a role in preventing AF in the elderly population,” Bhattacharya said.

“Since there is a higher risk of stroke in AF patients, both men and women, early diagnosis and treatment is critical. Early diagnosis can prevent mitral stenosis, heart valve irregularities, and delayed therapy especially in advanced stages of chronic kidney disease, thus expediting better treatment outcomes.

“Early diagnosis can also be crucial in preventing major bleeding risk for patients on anticoagulation therapy. Additionally, early management and treatment of AF patients in the emergency department can significantly reduce hospital admissions, and consequently reduce the burden on healthcare providers,” he said.

