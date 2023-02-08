scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Some digital lending apps on Wednesday issued clarifications as the industry entered a panic mode after the Centre banned nearly 138 gambling apps and 94 loan apps over “Chinese linkage” concerns.

One such platform, mPokket, said that the domain in the list issued by MeiTY — mpokket.en.aptoide.com — is a clear instance of “impersonation” and has no affiliation to mPokket whatsoever.

“Aptoide is a third-party app store with which we have no official or unofficial partnership. We suspect that it may be a proxy app on Aptoide and we are looking into it further. Blocking of such apps protects both the consumers and lenders. We at mPokket continue to bring the best service to our customers without any disruptions,” said the startup.

Some popular loan apps such as PayU’s buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) service LazyPay, Kissht, RupeeRedee and Faircent were also seen as part of a ‘partial’ ban list that was being floated around.

Sunny Mittal, VP-Compliance at RupeeRedee, said they haven’t received any official information from Google or government sources on banning the dubious version of the app.

“Having said that, we have no formal or informal partnership with Aptoide which is a third-party Android app store. We are speculating that it’s a proxy app on Aptoide. Blocking of the Aptoide link is a favourable outcome as for us, as our official website and Google Play Store is the primary source of trusted customer base,” Mittal said in a statement.

PayMe India said it is functional on Google PlayStore.

“There is a dubious app on Aptoide, which seems to have been blocked. We have received no communication from Google so far,” it added.

Following complaints against Chinese loan and betting apps, the IT Ministry began the process of banning 138 betting apps and 94 lending apps that had Chinese links, on the instructions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) was recently instructed by the MHA to ban such apps, which operate through a third party link.

Sources said that all these apps were found violating Section 69 of the IT Act and contained materials which were deemed as threat to India’s sovereignty and integrity.

As per sources, these apps are used to trap financially strapped people in a debt trap, by increasing their interest on loans by up to 3,000 per cent.

The issue came to the fore after several cases of suicides by borrowers of these apps were reported from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

–IANS

na/arm

Previous article
Zypp Electric raises $25 mn led by Gogoro, to expand EV fleet to 2 lakh
Next article
MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India
This May Also Interest You
News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

Technology

Zypp Electric raises $25 mn led by Gogoro, to expand EV fleet to 2 lakh

News

Sidharth, Kiara make first public appearance as man and wife after wedding

News

Yami Gautam met real life crime journos during ‘Lost’ shoot

News

Pallavi Joshi on 'The Vaccine War': Science thriller is a new genre, we decided to accept the challenge

Technology

Zoho introduces unified communications platform to help firms boost productivity

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US