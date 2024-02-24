HomeWorldTechnology

'Digital Nagriks' not to be experimented with ‘unreliable’ AI models, govt tells Google India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) The Centre on Saturday warned Google India that India’s ‘Digital Nagriks’ are not to be experimented on with ‘unreliable’ algorithms or AI models, as the IT Ministry was in the process of issuing a notice to the tech giant over “problematic and illegal” responses by Google’s Gemini AI.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said that the legal obligation to maintain safety and trust lies with the internet and digital platforms.

“Our ‘Digital Nagriks’ are not to be experimented on with ‘unreliable’ platforms/algorithms/models,” said the minister.

Safety and trust is platforms’ legal obligation and ‘Sorry Unreliable’ does not exempt from law,” he stressed.

The minister reacted after Google said earlier in the day that it has worked “quickly to address” the responses generated by its AI platform Gemini regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We’ve worked quickly to address this issue. Gemini is built as a creativity and productivity tool and may not always be reliable, especially when it comes to responding to some prompts about current events, political topics, or evolving news,” a Google spokesperson had told IANS.

“This is something that we’re constantly working on improving,” the spokesperson added.

The company’s generative AI platform Gemini responded in an “objectionable” manner in a response to PM Modi.

Chandrasekhar said on Friday that this issue is “direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT Act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code.”

Meanwhile, Google has paused the ability of Gemini AI to generate images of people.

–IANS/na/prw

Previous article
Sumit Nagal receives main draw wildcard for Dubai Championship
Next article
Monkey Fever scare: TN public health department issues health advisory
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US