scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Digital solutions company STL logs Rs 6,925 cr in revenue, 51% PAT growth

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Optical and digital solutions company STL on Wednesday said it reported record revenue of Rs 6,925 crore, growing 27 per cent over the previous year along with 29 per cent in EBITDA (Rs 931 crore) and 51 per cent growth PAT (Rs 245 crore).

STL reported a strong 46 per cent revenue growth in its optical business along with a 93 per cent EBITDA increase in its financial results for the year ended March 31.

In India, STL worked with top telecom operators for their pan-India fibre rollouts, winning orders worth Rs 1,000 crore in FY23.

“The industry continues to show significant long-term growth and we are excited about co-creating meaningful solutions with our customers. We believe that, going forward, our strong leadership, customer focus, technology innovation, and sustainability will be the cornerstones of our success,” said Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL.

Last year, STL had shared its strategic intent to drive focused growth, which it followed through this year, with strong execution of the outlined priorities.

In FY23, STL received the ‘CMMI level 5’ certification for its India operations and achieved operational break even in the UK.

To unlock future growth potential of this business, STL’s Board of Directors has approved the demerger of the Global Services business into a separate legal entity, on a going concern basis.

The decision, once approved by the shareholders and regulators, will create an industry-leading business that will drive large-scale network and IT infrastructure projects with sharp customer focus and agility, said the company.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chiwetel Ejiofor signed for 'Venom 3'
This May Also Interest You
News

Chiwetel Ejiofor signed for 'Venom 3'

Sports

Credit to Xavi, Alemany for building Barca's title-winning squad

Sports

Rostyn Griffiths signs one year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

News

Kailash Kher, Javed Ali lend voice to 'Mere Maula' for 'Taj: Reign of Revenge'

News

Ayub Khan, Vibha Chibber join cast of 'Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

News

'Padma Bhushan, please', says Gulshan Devaiah after 'Dahaad' success

Technology

Meta India's Head of Partnerships Manish Chopra moves on

Technology

India's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' due of climate change: Scientists

Sports

SAFF Championship 2023: India drawn against Kuwait, Nepal, Pakistan in Group A

Lyrics

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – Phir Aur Kya Chahiye Song Lyrics starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan

Health & Lifestyle

US pharmacy giant discloses data breach affecting 6 mn patients

Health & Lifestyle

Clapping to nurses' dance puts CMO in UP's Manipuri into trouble

Health & Lifestyle

Google Cloud's new AI-tools to help accelerate drug discovery, precision medicine

News

Madonna's racy nude photos from controversial 'Sex' book to go up for auction

Health & Lifestyle

Is hypertension different in women than men?

Health & Lifestyle

Kalinga Literary Festival introduces Nepal Yashaswi Book Awards

News

Jackie Shroff after watching 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': 'Tadkta Bhadakta family adventure'

Technology

Spotify rolls out AI-powered DJ feature in UK, Ireland

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US