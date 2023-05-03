scorecardresearch
Disbursed over Rs 31 cr in claims to delivery partners in FY22-23: Swiggy

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday said it disbursed more than Rs 31 crore in claim amounts to its delivery partners in the fiscal year 2022-2023.

The platform has nearly 3 lakh delivery partners across more than 500 cities.

They receive comprehensive insurance coverage, including accidental medical coverage, maternity leave, and income support during accident recovery. The company has been providing insurance to its delivery partners since 2015.

“There is a common misconception that since they are not employees, they do not have access to healthcare support from Swiggy. For several years now, we have provided carefully considered insurance and other benefits to our delivery partners and their families.,” said Mihir Shah, Head of Operations at Swiggy.

The company has partnered with Reliance General Insurance to cover health insurance, personal accident and accidental death, and mobile phone damages.

In addition to the insurance, Swiggy provides a comprehensive package of benefits for its delivery partners, including insurance coverage for health, Covid-19, personal accidents, and mobile phones. They can avail of mobile insurance cover of Rs 5,000.

Along with hospitalization and OPD cover, Swiggy delivery partners receive Rs 10,00,000 in case of fatalities, with 96 per cent of the claims getting settled within seven days, the company said.

Delivery partners and their dependents also have access to free and on-demand ambulance service and cashless claims at over 8,000 network hospitals.

Swiggy also introduced a ‘no questions asked’ two days of paid period time off every month for its women delivery partners in 2021.

