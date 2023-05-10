scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Distribution & logistics platform Ripplr raises $40mn to expand footprint

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Tech distribution and logistics platform Ripplr on Wednesday said it has raised $40 mn in a Series B round led by Fireside Ventures.

The startup said it will use the funds to strengthen its supply chain tech platform, grow its team and expand into newer geographies.

Bengaluru-based Ripplr has raised a total of $56 million so far.

The new fundraising also saw participation from new investors Bikaji and Neo Foods along with existing investors 3one4 Capital, Zephyr Peacock and Japanese conglomerate Sojitz Corporation.

The round also witnessed debt participation from Strides Ventures, Alteria Capital, Northern Arc Investments and Trifecta Capital.

“With this round, we are aiming to increase our geographical footprints in India to solve the reach and visibility complications faced by all the FMCG Brands in offline distribution and supply chain,” said Abhishek Nehru and Santosh Dabke, Co-founders of Ripplr.

Set up in 2019, Ripplr offers distribution as a service (DaaS) to brands managing and digitising operations, helping create visibility and reach with a management layer for the supply chain.

“We at Fireside Ventures believe that there is a massive untapped potential in plug-and-play retail and are certain that Ripplr’s distribution platform operating at scale across the country will unlock the potential in the offline retail space,” said VS Kannan Sitaram, Co-Founder and Partner, Fireside Ventures.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Declined other job offers and master's programme: Sacked LinkedIn worker
Next article
Former AIFF vice-president AR Khaleel passes away
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Former AIFF vice-president AR Khaleel passes away

Technology

Declined other job offers and master's programme: Sacked LinkedIn worker

News

Rajamouli wishes all the best to Chatrapathi team

News

Richa Chadha promises to support three budding woman entrepreneurs

Sports

FC Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets to leave club at the end of season

News

Zoya Akhtar: Imperative for co-creators to have shared set of values

News

Priyanka Karunakaran looks to firm up her position with 'Radhan'

News

Isha Talwar glad to work with Homi Adajania after their last collaboration didn't take off

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors give new life to 27-week-old baby born weighing 620 gm

Technology

IBM introduces Quantum-safe tech to safeguard key enterprise, govt data

News

Aishwarya Rajesh starrer ‘Farhana’ to release on May 12

Technology

Over 500mn cyberattacks blocked in India in Q1 2023: Report

Technology

Haryana Police bust cybercrime network in Nuh, unearth Rs 100cr pan-India cyber fraud

Sports

India's opening match in ODI World Cup to be against Australia, clash against Pakistan on October 15: Report

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma starrer ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ postponed to May 26

Sports

Now is the perfect opportunity for us to really focus on the World Cup from a preparation point of view: Temba Bavuma

News

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Ulajh’

Technology

India saw 25.1 mn wearable unit shipments in Q1, boAt leads

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US