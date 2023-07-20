scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Doctors perform world’s 1st keyhole surgery on man with heart on right side

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) A team of doctors in Bengaluru has successfully performed the world’s first minimally invasive (keyhole) cardiac surgery on a Bangladeshi man with heart on the right side of his chest, called dextrocardia, instead of the normal left. 

Dextrocardia is a rare congenital heart defect, in which the heart is in an abnormal position in the chest. It occurs in 1 in 10,000 people.

The patient Yeashin Bhuiyan, 47, was suffering from complex triple vessel disease — an extreme form of coronary artery disease (CAD), which happens when coronary arteries struggle to supply the heart with enough blood, oxygen and nutrients.

Bhuiyan successfully underwent coronary artery bypass surgery (CABG) at Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, where doctors performed the procedure by making a small incision on the right side of the chest, making this the first of its kind ever performed in the world.

“We achieved a groundbreaking milestone in cardiac surgery by performing the world’s first minimally invasive procedure on a right-side heart. The surgery’s challenging nature was due to the shift from the usual left-side approach to performing it from the right side. This necessitated significant modifications to instruments and techniques,” Dr. Raghu M. G., Senior Cardiac surgeon, Narayana Health City, Bangalore, told IANS.

“The team achieved this impressive feat by making a small incision of just five centimetres on the right side of the chest, delicately manoeuvring through the ribs to access the heart without any bone cuts. The procedure involved bypassing all blocked arteries caused by coronary artery disease and was performed on a beating heart, ensuring minimal disruption,” he added.

Bhuiyan, a diabetic has been having exertion induced pain on the right side of his chest for about six months. A chest X- ray revealed dextrocardia, and then the clinical symptoms coincided with the cardiac origin of the disease.

The procedure was performed on June 16 and Bhuiyan was removed from the ventilator within four hours and discharged within five days, Dr. Raghu told IANS, noting that “the patient’s recovery was impressive”.

While the exact cause of dextrocardia is unknown, gene defects passed down through families are majorly responsible. In most people with dextrocardia, other organs in the chest and abdomen are also reversed. These include the lungs, stomach, liver, and spleen. If the heart and other organs are in a reversed or “mirror image” position, this is called dextrocardia with situs inversus.

Dextrocardia with situs inversus is associated with less than 10 per cent of cardiac abnormalities and has shown almost similar frequency to the normal population in terms of coronary artery disease.

The incidence of CAD in patients with dextrocardia is not well-established, but it is thought to be higher than in the general population.

–IANS

rvt/uk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
On-screen adversaries, Ishaan Dhawan, Vineet Choudhary share strong camaraderie off-camera
Next article
From hip-hop to soulful bliss, QK's 'Le Jaa' redefines heartache
This May Also Interest You
News

From hip-hop to soulful bliss, QK's 'Le Jaa' redefines heartache

News

On-screen adversaries, Ishaan Dhawan, Vineet Choudhary share strong camaraderie off-camera

News

Battle between 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' rages as both giants duke it out in cinematic showdown

Sports

Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali joins Test all-rounders club with 3,000 runs and 200 wickets

News

Kamal Haasan, Prabhas clicked together ahead of 'Project K' SDCC reveal

News

Sonu Sood announces free law education in his law entrance coaching programme

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: New Zealand register 1-0 win over Norway

News

Jasleen Royal calls 'Heeriye' her 'passion project', crafted it from scratch

News

Sneha Wagh gets nostalgic as she bonds with Myra in 'Neerja': Wish to have daughter like her

News

John Boyega says, he's open to doing more 'Star Wars' projects

Technology

Dunzo faces legal notices by FB, Nilenso over unpaid dues of Rs 4 crore

Technology

Coforge logs 21.4% increase in revenue, net employee headcount up 1,000

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt’s approach to cleaning bathrooms earns praise from Abhishek Malhan

Technology

Samsung starts development of Galaxy Ring: Report

News

Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish to debut as director for Rajshri's next 'Dono'

Sports

It's a very special feeling when you play in World Cup: Shikhar Dhawan

Technology

People get 'Emergency Alert' message from govt, raise issue on Twitter

News

'Mallaah' was conceived as a love song but Amitabh Bhattacharya gave it a philosophical turn

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US