scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Donald Trump returns to Musk’s X, posts his mugshot

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 25 (IANS) Former US president Donald Trump finally made a comeback on X (formerly Twitter) after more than two years as he was banned in January 2021 on various social media platforms after the US Capitol riots. 

Trump posted his first tweet on X with his mugshot late on Thursday, saying: “Election interference, Never surrender”.

Musk also reacted to Trump with a quote post saying: “Next-level”.

Several followers welcomed the former US president on X, now owned by Elon Musk.

Earlier, Trump surrendered at a county jail in Georgia in an alleged case of racketeering to overturn the outcome of the state’s vote count in the 2020 presidential election. He was arrested and released on bail.

After facing the ban on Twitter, Facebook and other platforms, Trump had started his own social media platform called Truth Social.

On November 18, 2022, Musk ran a poll asking Twitter users if he should reinstate Trump.

There were around 15 million responses, with 51.8 per cent saying yes and 48.2 per cent saying no.

Trump said there was no need for him to come back because he saw “a lot of problems on Twitter”.

Twitter permanently banned President Trump on January 8, 2021, after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol, leaving five dead.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter had said in a statement.

–IANS

na/dpb

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Meta shutting down Messenger Lite app for Android
Next article
CLOSE-IN: Asia Cup 2023 will be a cricketing treat to savour (IANS column)
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US