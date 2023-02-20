Don't fall prey to fake websites, mobile apps offering passport services: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) People looking for passport related services should not fall prey to the fake websites or mobile applications targeting people online, the government warned on Monday.

It has come to the notice of the authorities that many fraudulent websites and mobile applications are collecting data from applicants and also levying additional hefty charges, a government alert said.

“It has come to the notice of the Ministry that many fraudulent websites and mobile applications are collecting data from applicants and also levying additional hefty charges for filling up the online application form and scheduling appointments for passport and related services. Some of these fake website are registered in the domain name *.org, *.in, *.com such as www.indiapassport.org, www.online-passportindia.com, www.passportindiaportal.in, www.passport-india.in, www.passport-seva.in, www.applypassport.org and many other similar looking websites,” said the alert on fake websites related to passport services.

“It is therefore advised to all citizens applying for Indian passport and related services that they should not visit the above mentioned fraudulent websites or make payment related to passport services. The official website of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, for Passport services is www.passportindia.gov.in,” said the alert.

Alternatively, applicants may also use the official mobile app mPassport Seva which can be downloaded from Android and iOS application store, said the alert.

–IANS

kvm/vd