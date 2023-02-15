scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Don't rush investments into AI, warns 'Father of Internet' Vint Cerf

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 15 (IANS) The “Father of the internet” and Google “internet evangelist” Vint Cerf has warned businesses not to rush into making money from conversational AI just “because it’s really cool”.

The warning comes amid a surge in popularity for ChatGPT, reports CNBC.

“There’s an ethical issue here that I hope some of you will consider,” Cerf was quoted as saying.

Referring to Google’s Bard conversational AI that was announced last week, he said that “everybody’s talking about ChatGPT or Google’s version of that and we know it doesn’t always work the way we would like it to”.

A critical warning from him comes as major tech companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta struggle to remain competitive in the conversational AI space while rapidly improving a technology that still makes mistakes.

The report further said that he warned against the temptation to invest just because the technology is “really cool, even though it doesn’t work quite right all the time”.

“If you think, ‘Man, I can sell this to investors because it’s a hot topic and everyone will throw money at me’, don’t do that,” Cerf said.

“Be thoughtful. You were right that we can’t always predict what’s going to happen with these technologies and, to be honest with you, most of the problem is people — that’s why we people haven’t changed in the last 400 years, let alone the last 4,000,” he added.

“They will seek to do that which is their benefit and not yours. So we have to remember that and be thoughtful about how we use these technologies.”

Moreover, he gave an example in which he asked a chatbot to provide a biography about himself.

Cerf claimed that the bot presented its response as factual despite inaccuracies, the report said.

“On the engineering side, I think engineers like me should be responsible for trying to find a way to tame some of these technologies so that they are less likely to cause harm,” he said.

–IANS

shs/vd

Previous article
Madrid Fashion Week celebrates 77th edition with various events
Next article
Marine scientists bat for artificial reefs
This May Also Interest You
Others

Badal Bhardwaj: A musical prodigy taking the world by storm

News

Kunal Jaisingh replaces Mohit Kumar in 'Durga Aur Charu'

Technology

Bought for $30 mn, Internet's most expensive domain gets just 88K monthly visitors

News

Priyanka Shuklaa quit her corporate job to join entertainment industry

Health & Lifestyle

G20: Culture Working Group to meet in Khujaraho

Health & Lifestyle

SC agrees to examineplea on 'menstrual pain leave' next week

Technology

Musk says he may step down as Twitter CEO by 2023 end

Technology

Software company Sprinklr cuts 4% of global workforce

News

Aisha Ahmed: Lack of patience most difficult part of modern relationships

Technology

Marine scientists bat for artificial reefs

News

Madrid Fashion Week celebrates 77th edition with various events

News

Srishti Singh to make her acting debut with 'Chashni'

News

Farhan Akhtar to treat festival-goers with songs from ‘Echoes’ at VH1 SuperSonic

News

She says Prabhas’ hospitable nature is ‘insanely magnetic’

Health & Lifestyle

Having cancer not end of world, a phase that will pass: Experts

Technology

Space Technology Parks will ensure 'lift off' for the Indian space sector: ISpA

Technology

Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours: Microsoft

News

Director Abhishek Kapoor on a hunt in central India! Know why??

News

Jay Mehta believes in creating strong & entertaining content

News

Anchal Sahu: Fame comes at a price, for me it was letting go of school life

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US