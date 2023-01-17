scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Drop class-action severance lawsuit, judge tells sacked Twitter employees

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 17 (IANS) A group of sacked Twitter employees has been told by a US judge to drop their class-action lawsuit against the Elon Musk-run micro-blogging platform.

In a ruling, US District Judge James Donato said that the workers must make their case in private arbitration instead, “citing the employment contract they signed with Twitter,” reports The Verge.

The lawsuit accused Twitter of not keeping its promise on severance pay package.

Laid-off Twitter employees Emmanuel Cornet, Justine De Caires, Grae Kindel, Alexis Camacho and Jessica Pan sued the company in the class-action lawsuit, alleging that recent layoffs by Twitter violated federal and state laws.

The judge said in the order that the claims of plaintiffs are “ordered to arbitration on an individual basis”.

“The effect of this order on the putative class in the second amended complaint will be taken up later as warranted by developments in the case,” read the order.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, the lawyer representing the Twitter employees, posted on Twitter that they “anticipated this and that’s why we have already filed 500 individual arbitration demands — and counting,”

“This is not a win for @elonmusk. Twitter still has to answer claims in court, on top of the arbitration battles,” she added.

Twitter CEO Musk initially promised three months of severance pay but several employees, who were sacked, claimed they only received one-month pay in addition to the two months of non-working pay they also received in compliance with the US WARN Act.

The lawsuit argued that they should receive at least two months of pay (as was Twitter’s policy before Musk took over), along with non-working pay.

According to the ruling, Twitter’s contract “expressly” states that arbitration isn’t mandatory.

“Twitter provided signed copies of the agreements, and they are all clear and straightforward,” read the ruling.

–IANS

na/dpb

Previous article
Google's Clock app now lets users record alarm sounds
Next article
Shehzada – Munda Sona Hoon Main Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon
This May Also Interest You
Lyrics

Shehzada – Munda Sona Hoon Main Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon

Technology

Google's Clock app now lets users record alarm sounds

Sports

ILT20: Robin Uthappa becomes first player to receive Green Belt after his fantastic innings of 79 runs off 46 balls

Sports

Andrey Rublev defeats Dominic Thiem in Melbourne Opener

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 108MP camera, S Pen slot

Technology

Apple may launch new MacBook Pro on Jan 17

Sports

UP wrestler operated upon for complex ligament injury

Health & Lifestyle

Over 37.67 mn people vaccinated for Covid-19 in Myanmar

Health & Lifestyle

China's Covid death data underestimate true toll: Report

Sports

Indian women's hockey team registers stellar 5-1 win over South Africa

Sports

ILT20: Vince scores half-century as Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals by 6 wickets

News

Pallavi Joshi injured on sets of ‘The Vaccine War’ in Hyd

Sports

Hockey World Cup: France beat South Africa 2-1, remain in contention for QF spot

Sports

India Open: Sen, Sindhu excited about home support in 'bigger than ever' event

Sports

Table tennis: China bags four titles at WTT Contender Durban

Technology

'Will you put in same regime as in Europe': SC on Google plea against CCI penalty

Sports

ILT20 introduces unique player awards; Green Belt for highest scorer, White for top wicket-taker

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia score late goal to secure 3-3 draw with Argentina

Technology

WEF Centre for the fourth Industrial Revolution to come up in Hyderabad

Sports

ARC Silver Stick Cup: Dynamix Achievers, Mayfair Polo secure wins on first day

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US