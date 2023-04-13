scorecardresearch
Dry sunny weather in J&K today: MeT office

By Agency News Desk

Srinagar, April 13 (IANS) The weather was dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Thursday that dry sunny weather will continue during the next 24 hours.

“Dry sunny weather is expected to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) office said.

Srinagar had 7.2, Pahalgam 3.2 and Gulmarg 4.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Kargil in Ladakh region had 3.1 and Leh minus 0.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 18.8, Katra 18, Batote 12.8, Banihal 8.3 and Bhaderwah 8.7 as the minimum temperature.

