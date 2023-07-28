scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Dunzo to pay 12% annual interest on withheld salaries: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Homegrown quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo has promised employees to pay an interest of 12 per cent per annum on the salary component that it held back from June. 

In addition, the startup assured them that it was on track to pay off all outstanding debts by September 4, according to MoneyControl.

Dunzo announced to pay interest after informing employees earlier this month that it would defer wages for around 500 of them and cap salaries at Rs 75,000 from June, regardless of an employee’s pay package.

The company was supposed to clear all pending dues by July 20, but an email was sent out pushing the deadline to September 4.

“Thank you for your patience and continued support. We understand the inconvenience this (delay in salaries) has caused and want to ensure that we provide the possible support for the delay,” Dunzo’s payroll team said in an email to employees, which was seen by Moneycontrol.

“There will be interest paid of 12 per cent per annum,” it added.

When the final payout is made, all employees who have been affected since June will receive interest for two months, from July 4 to September 4.

An interest rate of 12 per cent per annum translates to an interest rate of 1 per cent per month, according to the report.

For example, a worker who was earning Rs 1 lakh monthly but was only paid Rs 75,000 in June due to Dunzo’s decision will now receive 12 per cent annual interest on the remaining Rs 25,000.

Meanwhile, Dunzo has received legal notice from at least seven companies since March this year.

The company had received legal notices from Google India, Nilenso, Clover Ventures, Facebook India Online Services Private Limited, Cupshup, Koo and Glance.

Overall, Dunzo’s outstanding vendor debts total approximately Rs 11.4 crore, nearly double of Rs 5-6 crore previously estimated.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AMD to invest $400mn to expand research, development operations in India
This May Also Interest You
Technology

AMD to invest $400mn to expand research, development operations in India

News

Samantha Prabhu shakes a leg to 'Mentirosa' on her perfect 'girls trip' to Bali

Sports

Mary Waldron, Ireland's most-capped female cricketer, retires from international cricket

News

Steven Spielberg to be honoured with Eva Monley Award

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt chides Aashika Bhatia for not doing duties properly

News

Samuel L Jackson, Uma Thurman reunite with ‘The Kill Room’, set for Sep 28 release

Sports

Papua New Guinea clinch qualification for 2024 Men's T20 World Cup

News

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hold hands, as they leave for her birthday vacay and drops adorable selfie from the airport

News

Akshay Oberoi wraps up ‘Illegal’ Season 3 shoot

Sports

Japan Open: Lakshya storms into third semis of the year; Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag crash out (Ld)

News

Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Sharma brave Mumbai's heavy rains for a romantic sequence in ‘ShivShakti’

Sports

'Hopefully, this will not happen for Asian Games', says national coach after wushu team is withdrawn from World University Games over 'stapled visas'

News

Guru Randhawa says 'You Talking to Me?' is an ode to Hollywood legend Robert De Niro

News

Rajveer Deol, Paloma shine in new poster of their debut film ‘Dono’

Technology

Just 4.5 minutes of vigorous activity daily may reduce cancer risk: Study

News

‘Dune 2' likely to be indefinitely delayed as Hollywood strikes intensify

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor steals the show in an electric blue lehenga at the rampwalk

Technology

China's FAST telescope okays 6,400 observation hours for global scientists

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US