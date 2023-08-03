scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Dunzo’s seller app to onboard 20K local merchants on ONDC network

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Homegrown quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo on Thursday announced the integration of its seller app with the government’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network, which will enable thousands of India’s small and medium merchants to access new customers online. 

Over 1,500 local merchants will be onboarded through the Dunzo seller app in Week 1, with a target to onboard a total of 20,000 merchants across food, grocery, pharma, and other essentials in the next 45 days, according to the company.

“It’s been less than two weeks since we’ve been live on the network, and we’ve already hit peak order volumes of more than 3,000 a day for groceries and other essential items through our local merchants. We have merchant partners who’ve also seen a 3X increase in their daily orders,” Dalvir Suri, Dunzo co-founder and Head of Dunzo Merchant Services, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that local merchants who join Dunzo’s logistics platform Dunzo4Business (D4B), will have automatic access to join the ONDC Network.

Dunzo will also provide tech and customer support, and last-mile logistics delivery support for merchants.

As a seller app and logistics partner on the ONDC network, Dunzo said that it is positioned to create a holistic enabling ecosystem for local merchants.

“In a country like ours, where small and medium businesses keep the heart of commerce beating, any real progress must include them — that’s the core mission of ONDC Protocol,” T Koshy, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, ONDC, said in a statement.

“With Dunzo’s integration as a seller app, we will see thousands of new local merchants come online and grow their business while giving customers more choice and convenience,” he added.

–IANS

shs/svn

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Faria Abdullah's tattoo helped her bag lead part in 'The Jengaburu Curse'
Next article
'Scream VII' in works with Christopher Landon taking over reigns
This May Also Interest You
Technology

IIT Mandi study sheds light on benefits of recycling end-of-life solar cells

News

Geeta Kapur on Shivanshu's act on IBD: 'I felt like I'll find a sona munda in Punjab'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Sandra Bullock's romance with Bryan Randall hit shaky ground

News

'Scream VII' in works with Christopher Landon taking over reigns

News

Faria Abdullah's tattoo helped her bag lead part in 'The Jengaburu Curse'

Technology

New Philips soundbar with wireless subwoofer launches in India

Sports

India and Bengal batter Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all forms of cricket

News

Nicolas Cage looks unrecognisable as balding man in upcoming 'Dream Scenario'

News

Arjun Kanungo worked for a year on 'Industry 2'

Technology

Zuckerberg takes 4,000 ‘unhealthy’ calories a day to offset activities

News

Lizzo's lawsuit reveals horrifying charges with corroboration from several witnesses

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar’s mom gets emotional and says, ‘Bacche ko rota dekhna acha nahi lagta, har maa fir roti hai’

Sports

Hasn't sunk in that I won't bowl another ball or hit another ball, says Stuart Broad

News

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet still dating contrary to rumours

Sports

National Motorcycle Racing: Stars under pressure from new generation of riders in Round 3

News

Pankaj Tripathi stands up to son's school administration in 'OMG 2' trailer

News

BLACKPINK's Jisoo dating actor Ahn Bo-hyun

News

Adah Sharma on 'Commando' Prem: We were two kid on set with unlimited adrenaline

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US