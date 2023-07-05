scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

E-commerce growth in India to hit $150 bn by 2026: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) The e-commerce transaction value in India is likely to rise from $83 billion in 2022 to nearly $150 billion in 2026 at a 16 per cent compound annual growth rate, a report showed on Wednesday.

The Philippines, Indonesia, India, Malaysia and Vietnam are projected to lead e-commerce growth in APAC through 2026, according to the FIS Global Payments Report 2023.

“India has emerged as a global payments leader, developing the next generation of real-time payments infrastructure with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a project of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” said the report.

UPI’s dramatic success derives largely from its seamless interoperability with commercial wallets such as Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe, it added.

Meanwhile, the global e-commerce transaction value is likely to rise from $6 trillion in 2022 to over $8.5 trillion in 2026 at a 9 per cent compound annual growth rate, according to the report.

The explosive growth in global e-commerce in the first two years of the pandemic has slightly slowed in 2022, with a 10 per cent YoY growth in global e-commerce transaction value from 2021-2022.

Despite reduced growth rates compared to the initial pandemic period, the forecast for global e-commerce remains bullish.

“All regions except Europe saw double-digit growth from 2021-2022, with the highest growth of 21 per cent in the Middle East and Africa. Markets in Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, except for Thailand at 9 per cent, continue to be high-growth markets,” said the report.

In India, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) at Ministry of Commerce is envisioned to create a facilitative model to revolutionise digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India. Common Services Centres (CSC), under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), said it has invested in the ONDC to promote e-commerce and logistics in rural areas.

Currently, the ONDC network has more than 40,000 sellers live in over 200 cities.

“It is for the first time that CSC has invested in an initiative like this. ONDC will democratise digital commerce by moving to an open network. The partnership will also generate employment opportunities for rural youth by enabling a last mile logistics network,” said Dinesh Tyagi, MD, CSC SPV.

However, some challenges still need to be addressed to sustain this growth.

For example, the report said the lack of digital infrastructure and financial inclusion in some emerging markets can hinder e-commerce growth.

Additionally, regulatory challenges and cross-border trade barriers can create obstacles for businesses looking to expand globally, it added.

–IANS

na/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India's smartphone users benefit by Rs 6 for every Re 1 they spend: Study
This May Also Interest You
Technology

India's smartphone users benefit by Rs 6 for every Re 1 they spend: Study

Technology

Study call to focus adolescents, older kids for infectious diseases control

News

Shiv Thakare mobbed at Mumbai airport as he returns from Capetown

News

Director Suparn S Varma says, ‘The Trial’ incorporates societal themes

Technology

IIT researchers help find evidence for 'humming' of the universe

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt calls Jad Hadid a 'schizophrenic'

Technology

ViewSonic launches portable touch screen monitor with OLED tech in India

Technology

Google to use public data for AI training, says its updated privacy policy

Technology

WhatsApp working on group suggestions feature for communities

News

Rahul Bose jokes, pulls co-actors' legs at 'Neeyat’ presser

News

Julian Sands had spoken of dangers surrounding hiking in last interview

Technology

Xiaomi India completes 9 years, strengthens commitment to further empower lives

Technology

TECNO to unveil CAMON 20 Premier 5G: A game-changing camera phone for India on July 7

News

Niharika Konidela announces divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

News

Luv Sinha to have a special appearance in Sunny Deol-starrer 'Gadar 2'

News

Ektaa Kapoor on 10 years of 'Lootera': It has become a timeless masterpiece

Technology

Endometriosis linked to reduction in fertility: Study

News

Dua Lipa wishes boyfriend Romain Gavras a 'Happy Birthday' on Instagram

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US