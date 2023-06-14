scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Edtech firm Chegg to cut 4% of staff as AI risks business

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 14 (IANS) US-based online learning platform Chegg has revealed its plans to cut about 4 per cent of its workforce, just weeks after its CEO admitted that OpenAI’s ChatGPT was crushing its business as more students are turning to artificial intelligence for homework assistance.

The company said that the cut would amount to “about 80 employees” and would “better position the company to execute against its AI strategy and to create long-term sustainable value for its students and investors”, reports New York Post.

According to a regulatory filing, the company expects to “incur charges of approximately $5 million to $6 million in connection with these actions, primarily consisting of cash expenditures for severance payments, employee benefits and related costs”.

The popularity of OpenAI’s chatbot has sparked concerns among a growing number of critics, who have warned that it has the potential to fuel student cheating on school assignments, cause massive job losses, spread online misinformation, or even cause humanity’s demise.

ChatGPT poses a significant threat to Chegg’s business model, which is based on subscription-based homework help, textbook rentals, test prep, and other educational resources for students, the report said.

With a few keystrokes, OpenAI’s chatbot provides free access to much of the same information as Chegg.

Last month, the global edtech sector went through a mayhem after Chegg admitted AI chatbot ChatGPT affected its finances.

While Chegg’s shares plunged by half, London-listed Pearson’s stock fell about 15 per cent, language-learning platform Duolingo’s stock went down by 10 per cent and US-listed education company Udemy dropped by more than 5 per cent on Tuesday, reports The Financial Times.

According to Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig: “We now believe it’s (AI) having an impact on our new customer growth rate.”

The company has launched its own AI chatbot, dubbed CheggMate, in collaboration with OpenAI, to retain students.

–IANS

shs/sha

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Selectors need to have a word with Rohit to chart the course of direction for Test captaincy: Devang Gandhi
Next article
When rickshaws took centre stage in Harrison Ford’s ‘Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Peak XV to further boost Indian startup ecosystem: Sequoia's Roelof Botha

Technology

Vodafone, CK Hutchison approve UK mobile business merger

Technology

NASA's Curiosity snaps postcard of Martian morning, afternoon

News

When rickshaws took centre stage in Harrison Ford’s ‘Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny’

Sports

Selectors need to have a word with Rohit to chart the course of direction for Test captaincy: Devang Gandhi

Sports

Real Madrid complete Jude Bellingham's signing from Borussia Dortmund

News

Aditya Roy Kapur starts shooting for 'Metro… In Dino' with emotional sequence

News

When Kangana Ranaut flew to Bengaluru to woo Nawazuddin for ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’

Health & Lifestyle

Made in India 'liquid cornea' to soon undergo human trials

Lyrics

Adipurush – Huppa Huiya Song Lyrics starring Prabhas and Devdatta Nage

News

Sara Ali Khan shares throwback Kedarnath pix on SSR death anniversary

News

Ali Fazal, Tamannaah, phalanx of celebs walk 'Jee Karda' red carpet

News

When Anil Kapoor was sceptical of playing Shailendra Rungta in 'The Night Manager'

Lyrics

Adipurush – Shivoham Song Lyrics starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan

Technology

Truecaller introduces call recording for premium users on iOS, Android

Lyrics

Adipurush – Tu Hi Sheetal Dhara Song Lyrics starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon

Sports

Archery World Cup: 16-year-old Aditi Swami breaks U-18 compound world record

Technology

Apple taps 7 Chinese firms to strengthen Vision Pro MR headset supply chain

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US