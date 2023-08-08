scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Education dept in US state reveals data breach spanning 16 years

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 8 (IANS) The Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE) has notified students of a potential data leak following a ransomware attack in June as well as informed students that the breach has affected multiple programmes over a 16-year time period, including public schools and adult education initiatives, across the US state.

“On June 19, CDHE became aware it was the victim of a cybersecurity ransomware incident that impacted its network systems,” the department wrote in a Notice of Data Incident.

“While this incident is still part of an ongoing criminal and internal investigation, CDHE knows that an unauthorised actor(s) accessed CDHE systems between June 11 and 19, and that certain data was copied from CDHE systems during this time,” it added.

According to the investigation, some of the affected records include names, social security numbers, student identification numbers, as well as other educational records.

While the review is ongoing, the department said those that attended a public institution of higher education in the state between 2007-2020; attended a Colorado public high school between 2004-2020; individuals with a Colorado K-12 public school educator license between 2010-2014; participated in the Dependent Tuition Assistance Programme from 2009-2013; participated in Colorado Department of Education’s Adult Education Initiatives programmes between 2013-2017; or obtained a GED between 2007-2011; may be impacted by this incident.

The CDHE further said that it is reviewing its policies and procedures and working to implement additional cybersecurity safeguards to further protect its systems.

Additionally, the department is offering impacted individuals complimentary access to credit monitoring and identity theft protection services through Experian for two years.

It has also recommended that affected groups keep an eye on their account statements and credit reports for suspicious activity.

–IANS

shs/ksk

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sumeet to take stand against Shagun for her husband's real identity in 'Meet'
Next article
Leagues Cup: Messi's Inter Miami to face Charlotte in last eight
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Leagues Cup: Messi's Inter Miami to face Charlotte in last eight

News

Sumeet to take stand against Shagun for her husband's real identity in 'Meet'

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve sits on Abhishek Malhan’s lap

News

Fahadh Faasil smokes with swag in new poster from 'Pushpa 2'

News

Ardhendu Bose, nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose passes away

Sports

Nasser Hussain urges England women's team to keep evolving in pursuit of Australia

Technology

IN-SPACe may be looking at 130 satellites, but need more than that: Experts

Technology

Boeing postpones 1st Starliner astronaut launch for NASA to 2024

News

Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall dies after battle with fatal neurological condition

News

Prem opens up on his dream to meet Shah Rukh Khan: Highly inspired by his dedication, zeal

Technology

Apple Music gets new algorithmic 'Discovery Station'

News

Abhijeet Sawant revisits his timeless melody 'Lafzon Mein' in collaboration with Mayur Jumani

News

Ridley Scott regrets choosing to helm 'Alien: Covenant' over 'Blade Runner' sequel

Technology

Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty passes away due to cardiac arrest

News

Navneet Malik as negative lead in 'The Freelancer': Determined to make big impact

Sports

Sports Ministry to fund 28 Indian athletes for World Athletics Championship in Budapest

News

Hrithik Roshan on 'Koi… Mil Gaya': 'Rohit' helped me reconnect with my innocence, vulnerabilities

News

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with Mick Jagger

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US