El Nino: US, Europe face significant heatwave, Asia under floods

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) The US and Europe are seeing a significant heatwave, even as most of South Asia is reeling under floods.

Media reports showed Italy, Spain and Greece have been experiencing high temperatures for several days.

As many as 16 cities including Rome, Bologna, and Florence have been issued a red alert by the Italian Health Ministry for the weekend.

The heatwave is expected to continue well into next week, with 48 degrees Celsius possible in Sardinia, according to Italian media.

“Temperatures will reach a peak between July 19 and 23, not only in Italy but also in Greece, Turkey, and the Balkans. Several local heat records within these areas may well be broken during those days,” Italian meteorologist and climate expert Giulio Betti told the BBC.

Earth saw the hottest week ever in the beginning of July, while June was the hottest on record.

According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), these are driven by climate change and the early stages of an El Nino weather pattern. The UN body said there is a 90 per cent probability of the El Nino event continuing during the second half of 2023, and it is expected to be at least of moderate strength.

The climatic event could have drastic weather effects from searing heat waves to stronger storms. El Nino occurs on average every two to seven years, and episodes typically last nine to 12 months. It is a naturally occurring climate pattern associated with warming of the ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

“As warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures are generally predicted over oceanic regions, they contribute to widespread prediction of above-normal temperatures over land areas. Without exception, positive temperature anomalies are expected over all land areas in the Northern and Southern Hemisphere,” said the UN agency’s latest update for July, August, and September 2023.

Meanwhile, parts of the US are expected to see record temperatures, with warnings of “dangerous” heat levels into next week across the south-west.

Death Valley in California – one of the hottest places in the world is forecast to reach 54 degrees Celsius, nearing the hottest temperatures ever reliably recorded on Earth.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) said the temperatures would “pose a health risk and are potentially deadly to anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration”.

Amid an intense monsoon season, more than 200 people have died across Asia. Extreme rain in the last two weeks has caused floods and landslides across several countries including India, China, and Japan.

This monsoons has reportedly led to the death of at least 90 people in northern India, including the national capital. South Korea has been on high alert for a storm, while in the Philippines officials warned of a tropical cyclone.

–IANS

rvt/vd

