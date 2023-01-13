scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027, 3 year ahead of global target: Mandaviya

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday called for eliminating Lymphatic Filariasis three years ahead of the global target through the five-pronged roadmap by 2027.

Mandaviya was speaking at the National Symposium on India’s Roadmap to Eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Dr V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog was also present at the event. Four States — Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, and Bihar — account for 60 per cent Lymphedema cases, while four States — Odisha, Jharkhand,Uttar Pradesh and Bihar — account for 80 per cent Hydrocele cases.

“For India, Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) is not a neglected disease as may be the case in some other countries, but a priority disease for elimination in a time bound manner. India is committed to eliminating Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027, three years ahead of the global target through mission mode, multi partner, multi sector, targeted drive for which we have drawn up the roadmap,” said Mandaviya.

Reiterating India’s resolve to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis in a time bound manner, Mandaviya emphasized that despite the diverse geographical and social-economic dimensions of India, every region and partner has its strengths, which we aim to harness as we move ahead with an endgame strategy. India has demonstrated to the world that we can be Polio free through Jan-Bhagidari.

Mandaviya said that we have come up with a renewed five-pronged strategy for elimination that includes Multi-drug administration (MDA) Campaign twice a year, Early diagnosis and treatment, Integrated Vector Control with multi sectoral coordinated efforts, Inter sectoral convergence with allied departments and Leveraging existing digital platforms for LF and exploring alternate diagnostics.

“Lymphatic Filariasis elimination calls for the same approach where various Ministries, Departments across the Centre and States, NGOs, private sector through CSR, faith leaders, community influencers, etc., come together in a spirit of Sewa and Sahyog. Let us have our own ‘India Model’ based on identification of our priorities and leveraging our strengths to efficiently implement our plans,” he added.

Reiterating India’s philosophy of Antyodaya, Dr V.K. Paul said that Lymphatic Filariasis affects specific geographies and mostly the poor and downtrodden section of our society. Appreciating timely and re-energised intervention by the government, he said that the morbidity backlog needs to be cleared as soon as possible and urged for innovative practices to reach remotest parts of the country through special camps, private sector and development partners involvement for effective mitigation.

He also pushed for concurrent research through which local evidence-based decision making can take place and mass visibility campaigns at the national, state, district, sub-district and block levels.

–IANS

avr/dpb

Previous article
Salman Khan says he could work with Priyanka Choudhary, Sajid Khan in future
Next article
Intel launches new desktop processor with 6GHz clock speeds
This May Also Interest You
Technology

LG recalling 56,700 Smart TVs over serious tip over, entrapment risks

Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 

Health & Lifestyle

US health agencies see possible link between Pfizer's updated Covid-19 shot, strokes

Technology

Canada launches national quantum strategy

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron new subvariant accounts for 43% new Covid cases in US

Sports

ILT20: Skipper Powell leads Dubai Capitals to thumping 73-run win in tournament opener

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan becomes first state to implement policy for blindness control

Sports

ILT20: We believe in high level of performance at MI franchise even in pressure, says Pollard

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC end their ten-game winless streak, dent East Bengal FC's playoff hopes

Sports

National shooting trials: Akhil, Esha and Sarabjot emerge as winners

Sports

Prithvi Shaw earns India call-up for New Zealand T20Is; Rahul, Axar unavailable

Sports

Surya, Ishan picked in India's squad for first two Australia Tests; injured Bumrah, Pant miss out

Health & Lifestyle

China may be seeing around 10 mn Covid reinfections on top of 900 mn infections

Health & Lifestyle

Chinese flock to Hong Kong, Macau to get private Covid booster shots

Sports

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on 24×7 external oxygen after contracting Covid

Sports

Hockey World: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

How effective is smog tower as AQI deteriorates in Delhi?

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US