Elon Musk amazed at Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra zoom

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 7 (IANS) Elon Musk was left amazed by a video shared by a user on Twitter on Tuesday, which captured a picture of the moon at 100x zoom from the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Marques Brownlee, an American YouTuber, wrote on Twitter: “I don’t know who needs to take a 100x photo of the moon, but clearly the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the phone for you”.

To which Musk replied, “wow”.

Samsung had unveiled Galaxy S23 Series globally on February 1.

Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with an all-new 200MP sensor with adaptive pixels which can capture images with epic details. With the Super Quad Pixel AF, the rear camera can focus on subjects 50 per cent faster.

The front camera on the Galaxy S23 series now comes with Dual Pixel autofocus technology along with Nightography, which allows shooting from the front camera even in low lighting conditions.

The Dual Pixel, autofocus technology, also ensures 60 per cent faster focus from the front camera.

Entertainment Today

