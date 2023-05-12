scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Elon Musk confirms Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Elon Musk on Friday confirmed that Linda Yaccarino, NBC Universal’s Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships, will take over as the new CEO of Twitter, making “it the everything app”.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! She will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design and new technology,” Musk posted in a fresh tweet.

“Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app,” he added.

Musk’s role will transition to being executive chair and CTO, “overseeing product, software and system operations”.

Yaccarino oversees about 2,000 workers in her role, similar to the current strength of Twitter staff after massive sacking by Musk following his $44 billion takeover late last year.

Her team oversees the monetisation strategy for Peacock, the NBC Universal’s streaming service.

Yaccarino’s team has also generated more than $100 billion in ad sales and entered partnerships with companies, including Apple, Snapchat, BuzzFeed, Twitter and YouTube, according to her bio.

In a Twitter poll last year, Musk had asked his millions of followers: “Should I step down as head of Twitter?”

“I will abide by the results of this poll,” he had posted.

The poll amassed more than 17 million votes, with 57.5 per cent of the respondents calling for him to step aside.

However, Musk did not step down.

–IANS

na/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Suryakumar's maiden IPL ton powers Mumbai Indians to 218/5 against Gujarat Titans
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Suryakumar's maiden IPL ton powers Mumbai Indians to 218/5 against Gujarat Titans

News

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti to get engaged at Kapurthala House in Delhi on May 13 (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

On World Nurses Day, experts stress need for upskilling

Health & Lifestyle

Goa Cong demands colour coding for water tankers to stop pollution

News

Priya Bapat: I like to run away from politics

Technology

IIT Kanpur researchers revisit 70-year-old plasma relaxation problem in space

Health & Lifestyle

5th edition of Global Ayurveda Festival to focus on health challenges

Sports

Italian Open: Sinner soars past Kokkinakis, advances to third round

Health & Lifestyle

IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis has turned himself into an attacking; dynamic batter at the top, says Graeme Smith

Health & Lifestyle

US ends Covid vax mandate for foreign arrivals

Health & Lifestyle

AI may soon help doctors diagnose heart attacks accurately

Sports

French Open announces 12.3 percent increase in total prize money for 2023 edition

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals look to sort out batting woes against PBKS, Axar's batting position in focus (preview)

News

Six-episode 'Modern Love Chennai' to start streaming from May 18

Sports

Jaipur to host inaugural season of Premier Handball League from June 8

Fashion and Lifestyle

Palak Tiwari flaunts a sexy pose in a floral bodycon mini dress

Technology

Smartphone maker OPPO shuts down chip design unit

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US