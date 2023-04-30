scorecardresearch
Elon Musk isn't doing right for Twitter: Jack Dorsey

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Twitter Co-founder Jack Dorsey has admitted that the micro-blogging platform is performing poorly under Elon Musk, and blamed Twitter board for forcing the $44 billion sale to Tesla CEO.

Dorsey now uses his new micro-blogging platform called Bluesky that is now available for Android users.

Responding to a question from Bluesky user Jason Goldman regarding whether he felt that Musk proved the ‘best possible’ steward for the platform, Dorsey said: “No. Nor do I think he acted right after realising his timing was bad. Nor do I think the board should have forced the sale. It all went south”.

“But it happened and all we can do now is build something to avoid that ever happening again. So I’m happy Jay and team and nostr devs exist and are building it,” Dorsey added.

He also said that Twitter “never would’ve survived as a public company”.

After completing his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, Musk has taken it private.

Bluesky, backed by Dorsey, offers a host of new features and was initially launched to the iOS users in February in a closed beta.

The platform aims to give users algorithmic choice, and includes basic tools for tracking likes or bookmarks, editing tweets, quote-tweeting, DMs, using hashtags and more.

The app offers a simplified user interface where you can click a plus button to create a post of 256 characters, which can include photos.

While Twitter asks “What’s happening?”, Bluesky asks “What’s up?”

The Bluesky project originated with Twitter in 2019, but the company was established in 2022 as an independent company focused on decentralised social network R&D.

Bluesky last year received $13 million in funding with Dorsey on its board.

–IANS

na/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
