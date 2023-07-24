scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Elon Musk rebranding Twitter to ‘X’, killing blue bird logo

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 24 (IANS) Twitter-owner Elon Musk has announced that “X.com” now directs to “twitter.com” and “interim X logo” will go “live later today.” “Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X,” he said in a tweet.

On Sunday, he also kicked off a poll asking users if he should change the default platform colour to black.

Currently, black colour leads the poll with 74.8 per cent of votes, while white colour only got 25.2 per cent of votes.

When technology influencer Marques Brownlee tweeted, “I’m still gonna call it Twitter”, Musk replied: “Not for long.”

In response to a user’s query about what will be Twitter-owner’s new title instead of ‘Chief Twit’, Musk replied: “Chief Nothing Officer.”

When another user asked if users will now be called “Xers”, the tech billionaire said: “We will have no name.”

The Twitter-owner also confirmed that once the platform changes its name, a tweet will be called “an X”.

On the other hand, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Monday said: “It’s an exceptionally rare thing — in life or in business — that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”

According to Yaccarino, X is the “future state of unlimited interactivity” which is centred “in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking”, creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services and opportunities.

She further mentioned that the company “already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches”.

On Sunday, Musk had said that “soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.

He then posted a video highlighting the ‘X’ logo.

In April, the Twitter-owner had replaced the blue bird homepage logo with the “Doge” meme.

In a tweet then , he had said “as promised” and attached a screenshot of his tweet conversation of last year with a user in which they had asked him to buy Twitter and change the bird logo to a doge.

–IANS

aj/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Syria govt ready to receive people with chronic diseases from rebel-held areas
Next article
Matildas back 'top class' forwards in Kerr's absence at FIFA World Cup
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Matildas back 'top class' forwards in Kerr's absence at FIFA World Cup

Health & Lifestyle

Syria govt ready to receive people with chronic diseases from rebel-held areas

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Cape Town Samp Army beat Joburg Buffaloes to remain on top

Sports

2nd Test, 4th Day: Rain restricts session to 3 overs as India reach 118/2 at Tea

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Three world records fall as Australia win four gold medals in swimming

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Harare Hurricanes defeat Durban Qalandars for first win of season

Sports

Shubhankar Sharma becomes 3rd Indian to achieve top 10 finish in a Golf major

Sports

Ashes 2023: Draw a tough one to take, but it is all part of the journey, says Ben Stokes

Sports

UTT Season 4: Manika, Natalia heroics keep Bengaluru Smashers alive (Ld)

Sports

Emerging Men’s Asia Cup: Pakistan ‘A’ win title after thumping India ‘A’ by 128 runs

Technology

Government cautions Internet users against ransomware 'Akira'

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia retain the urn as fourth Test ends in a draw due to rain

News

'Barbie' beats 'Oppenheimer' at the box-office, but together, the two topple all-time records

Sports

India's Sumit Nagal wins his 4th ATP Challenger title at Tampere Open in Finland

Sports

2nd Test: Rain forces early lunch after Rohit fifty, Siraj five-fer put India on top against West Indies

Sports

UTT Season 4: Manika's dazzling show helps Bengaluru Smashers to lead vs Puneri Paltan

Sports

Women's Football World Cup: Sweden, Netherlands record wins; France held by Jamaica (round-up)

News

Bawaal: Relationships go through an ‘Auschwitz’ to realize its importance

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US