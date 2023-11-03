scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Elon Musk reveals his son's middle name is Chandrasekhar: MoS IT

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT on Thursday met Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk during inaugural AI Safety Summit in the UK.

The meeting came as Musk-run Tesla and Starlink internet service are eyeing to enter the India market.

Musk told the minister that his son’s middle name is also Chandrasekar.

The billionaire named his son with Shivon Zilis after Professor Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

“Look who i bumped into at #AISafetySummit at Bletchley Park, UK. @elonmusk shared that his son with @shivon has a middle name “Chandrasekhar” – named after 1983 Nobel physicist Prof S Chandrasekhar,” the minister posted on X.

Earlier, addresing the first-ever ‘AI Safety Summit’ in the UK, the minister said that a new framework needs to be built, where there is greater accountability of Internet platforms on the issue of user harm.

“There’s greater accountability of platforms in ensuring safety and trust of all those who use their platforms, whether it is AI or the broader internet at large,” he told the gathering of top world leaders.

–IANS

na/sha

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Josh Radnor says his new single ‘Learning’ already was existing, he merely grabbed it
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US