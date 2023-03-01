scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Elon Musk takes next Tesla Gigafactory to Mexico

By News Bureau

San Francisco, March 1 (IANS) Elon Musk has chosen Mexico for the next Tesla Gigafactory and will reveal more about it during the company’s investor day.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that Tesla agreed to use recycled water at the plant in Monterrey throughout the manufacturing process.

“He (Musk) was very responsive, understanding our concerns and accepting our proposals,” said the President.

Musk is expected to present the long-awaited and often teased ‘Master Plan 3’ during the investor day on March 1 (US time) at the company’s Gigafactory Texas located near Austin, Texas, reports TechCrunch.

Tesla has several factories in the US, including in Fremont, California.

The electric car-maker also has factories near Berlin and Shanghai.

US automakers Ford and GM, German automaker Volkswagen and Japanese companies Honda, Nissan and Toyota have vehicle assembly plants in Mexico.

GM, Kia and Stellantis have factories in Monterrey.

“I want to thank Elon Musk, who was very respectful and understood the importance of addressing the problem of water scarcity,” the Mexican President was quoted as saying in reports.

Musk was reportedly touring three Mexican states in December 2022. It was reported locally that the automaker plans an initial investment of $800 million to $1 billion.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Previous article
Windows 11 to get AI Bing search box, 'phone link for iOS'
Next article
Lucky to have learned from great leaders like MS Dhoni: Faf du Plessis
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Lucky to have learned from great leaders like MS Dhoni: Faf du Plessis

Technology

Windows 11 to get AI Bing search box, 'phone link for iOS'

Sports

BGT, 3rd Test: India elect to bat first, bring Gill in for Rahul

Sports

2023 AFC Asian Cup to kick off in January next year

Technology

Twitter gets an alternative in Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky

Health & Lifestyle

Covid most likely originated from Chinese lab: FBI chief

News

‘Desi Kalakar’ Yo Yo Honey Singh, is full of hope

Health & Lifestyle

Texas to continue receiving hazardous liquid from Ohio derailment site

Health & Lifestyle

About 15.5 mn children in US infected with Covid

Sports

'We are all students for life': Sachin Tendulkar and his wife meet Bill Gates

Sports

Gujarat Open Golf: Udayan Mane, Viraj Madappa, Khalin Joshi, Yuvraj Sandhu lead title charge

Sports

Tennis: Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells due to Injury

Sports

1st Test: West Indies hit back with late wickets against Proteas after Markram's ton

Sports

Sr Men's Inter-Department Hockey: CISF, PNB and FCI win league matches

Sports

PVL 2023: Bengaluru Torpedoes remain in hunt for playoffs with thrilling win over Calicut Heroes

Sports

Santosh Trophy in Riyadh opens up more opportunities for him, hopes Karnataka skipper Karthik Govindswamy

Sports

WTT Star Contender Goa: Harmeet, Sutirtha, Yashaswini make singles main draw

News

Liza Malik all set to make comeback after marriage with two music videos

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US