scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Email-based phishing attacks surge 464% in 1st half of 2023: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) In the first half of 2023 alone, the number of email-based phishing attacks has surged 464 per cent globally when compared to 2022, a new report said on Friday.

According to Swiss technology company Acronis, there has also been a 24 per cent increase in attacks per organisation over the same frame.

In the first half of 2023, the report observed a 15 per cent increase in the number of files and URLs per scanned email, plus cybercriminals have also tapped into the burgeoning large language model (LLM)-based AI market, using platforms to create, automate, scale, and improve new attacks through active learning.

“The volume of threats in 2023 has surged relative to last year, a sign that criminals are scaling and enhancing how they compromise systems and execute attacks,” said Candid Wuest, Acronis VP of Research.

Moreover, the report showed that phishing remained the most popular form of stealing credentials, making up 73 per cent of all attacks, with business email compromise (BEC) scams making up 15 per cent and malware comprising an additional 11 per cent.

The LockBit gang was responsible for major data breaches.

In Q1 2023, about 30.3 per cent of all received emails were spam and 1.3 per cent contained malware or phishing links.

There were 809 publicly mentioned ransomware cases in Q1 2023, with a 62 per cent spike in March over the monthly average of 270 cases, the report mentioned.

“To address the dynamic threat landscape, organisations need agile, comprehensive, unified security solutions that provide the necessary visibility to understand attacks, simplify context, and provide efficient remediation of any threat, whether it may be malware, system vulnerability, and everything in between,” said Wuest.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: Vaughan blasts England's Bazball style in first innings as 'absolute stupidity'
Next article
'India's Best Dancer 3': Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur reminisce childhood monsoon memories
This May Also Interest You
Sports

BAI receives historic Thomas Cup trophy for the first time

Technology

Modified Telegram app with malware that puts your data at risk found

Sports

Asian Kabaddi Cship: India beat Iran in the final to reclaim title

Technology

Swiggy delivers 7.6 cr biryani orders in past 12 months in India

News

Vikram Bhatt reasons not promoting daughter Krishna’s film

Technology

YouTube testing three strikes policy for users blocking ads

Technology

Vitamin D supplements may prevent heart attacks in people over 60s: Study

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifier: Oman fined 40 per cent match fee for slow over-rate against Zimbabwe

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s PDA melt our hearts

Sports

Steve Harmison criticises Kevin Pietersen for slamming England's bowling attack

News

Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal to mark their presence on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Technology

Snapchat+ crosses 4 mn paid subscribers

News

'India's Best Dancer 3': Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur reminisce childhood monsoon memories

Sports

Ashes 2023: Vaughan blasts England's Bazball style in first innings as 'absolute stupidity'

News

It’s going to be ‘Housefull’ with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh next Diwali!

News

Aaliya Siddiqui on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’: If I go back as wild card entry, I’ll settle all scores

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid kisses Akanksha Puri during a task

News

Indian American Palash Ahmed to lead Sony Pictures Television’s music development foray

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US