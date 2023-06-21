scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Employees sue Musk's Twitter over failure to pay 2022 bonuses

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 21 (IANS) Elon Musk-run Twitter has been sued by its employees over its failure to pay bonuses for last year, despite promises that the company will pay at least 50 per cent of the target amounts.

According to the lawsuit filed in the San Francisco federal court, the staff alleged that “Twitter refused to pay employees who remained employed by the company in the first quarter of 2023 any bonus”, Bloomberg reported.

The proposed class-action lawsuit on behalf of current and former Twitter employees was filed by Mark Shobinger, former senior director of compensation at Twitter.

“Both before and after Musk’s acquisition was completed in October 2022, Twitter’s management continuously promised the company’s employees, including the plaintiff, that their annual bonus for 2022 will be paid under the Bonus Plan,” the lawsuit read.

Twitter pays a cash performance bonus annually. After Must took over in October last year, the company executives had said the bonus will be paid.

The micro-blogging platform, which once had a 7,500-strong workforce, has so far terminated more than 75 per cent of its employees.

Last week, the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) in the US had sued Twitter for $250 million over a copyright infringement. The lawsuit, filed in the federal court in the state of Tennessee on behalf of 17 music publishers, seeks damages and injunctive relief for Twitter’s “wilful copyright infringement”.

“Twitter fuels its business with countless infringing copies of musical compositions, violating publishers’ and others’ exclusive rights under copyright law,” the lawsuit read.

The lawsuit has a list of around 1,700 songs which have been included in multiple copyright notices to Twitter, asking the court to penalise the micro-blogging platform up to $150,000 for each violation.

–IANS

na/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Super star Yash visits temple of family deity, hints at new project
Next article
Ashes 2023: When you are nailing opposition; make sure you finish the deal, advises Vaughan to England
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: When you are nailing opposition; make sure you finish the deal, advises Vaughan to England

News

Super star Yash visits temple of family deity, hints at new project

Technology

Google to let users respond to access requests for Workspace files easily

Health & Lifestyle

TN Health Dept to organise 100 medical camps on June 24

News

Neha Dhupia practised pre natal yoga during her pregnancy

News

Jennifer Lawrence wants to 'put more light on women's suffrage in Afghanistan'

News

'Lust Stories 2' trailer blends lust with humour to paint a quirky picture

News

Vidya Balan turns detective to solve mysteries in 'Neeyat'

News

T-Series brings Freddy Daruwala and Zaara Yesmin together for the Ultimate Wedding Anthem ‘Sadi Gali 2.0’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins showed antidote to Bazball approach is ice in the veins, says Justin Langer

Technology

7 firms to recall over 320,000 vehicles over faulty parts

News

‘Adipurush’ makers change Bajrang’s ‘tere baap ka’ line

News

Farzan Faaiz's 'Dil Baazaan' is a fresh melody that will enter listeners' hearts

Technology

Hacker finds secret 'Elon Mode' for hands-free driving in Tesla vehicles

Technology

Apple's Self Service Repair programme now available for iPhone 14 lineup

News

A decade after 'Raanjhanaa', Dhanush & Aanand L Rai reunite for 'Tere Ishk Mein'

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Haddi' features hundreds of real transgender people

Sports

Lauren Filer to make England debut in Women's Ashes, Danni Wyatt earns maiden Test cap

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US