scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Endefo launches new earbuds, 3 smartwatches & more in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Consumer electronics brand Endefo on Tuesday announced the launch of its new earbuds, three smartwatches — Enfit MAX, Enfit Plus and Enfit BOLD –, speakers, power bank and sound bar, in the country.

The products will be available for customers from July 15 onwards on Amazon, retail outlets and on the brand’s official own e-commerce platform, the company said in a statement.

“Leading the line-up Endefo introduces Enfit MAX smartwatch priced at Rs 5,999 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,599 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.”

It features a 1.96-inch screen, more than 135 sports modes, an extensive library of over 100 watch faces, a live heart rate monitor, blood pressure and blood oxygen tracking capabilities, and much more.

The Enfit Plus smartwatch which is priced at Rs 5,999 and will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,399, comes with a 1.69-inch screen, over 35 sports modes, an extensive collection of over 200 watch faces, and more.

Priced at Rs 6,999, the Enfit Bold smartwatch will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,499, and features a 1.32-inch display, over 35 sports modes, 200 plus watch faces, and much more.

“Endefo is thrilled to unveil its innovative product line up in the Indian market, showcasing a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology, exquisite design, and superior build quality. Our aim is to deliver unparalleled audio experiences to our valued customers, setting us apart from our competitors,” said Aneef Tas, CEO of Endefo.

The Enbuds 10 True Wireless Earbuds are powered by the JL6983D2 chipset and Bluetooth version 5.1, and come with a charging case battery of 300mAh and individual earbud batteries of 30mAh.

The Glam Wooden speaker’s portable design, mobile holder feature and 1200mAh battery make it a perfect audio companion on the go.

“Priced at Rs 3,999 Endefo’s Entunz Mega speaker will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,499 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale is set to captivate music enthusiasts with its impressive features,” the company said.

The Entunz JAZZ Trolley speaker comes with a 600mAh battery that is said to provide up to 7 hours of uninterrupted playtime.

“Endefo also introduces the ED10 10000mAh 12W Power Bank priced at Rs 1,999 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 799 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, is designed to keep you powered up on the go,” the company added.

On the other hand, the Sound bar SW101 features a 80W subwoofer and comes equipped with a digital display, remote control and multiple EQ modes.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Non-TikTok users consider it a national security threat: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Non-TikTok users consider it a national security threat: Report

Technology

Westinghouse launches 5 new QLED smart Google TVs in India

Sports

Suzie Bates, Harmanpreet Kaur move up in Women's T20I batting rankings

Technology

Threads to feature edit option, following feed & more as it crosses 100 mn

Health & Lifestyle

UP govt to promote concept of ‘healthy babies’ among rural youth

Health & Lifestyle

Hairdressers, beauticians, accountants at high ovarian cancer risk: Study

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gifts his mahadev locket to Jiya Shankar

News

Ryan Gosling flaunts his musical talent in new 'Barbie' trailer

Technology

Amazon gears up with Shark Tank-type Prime TV series on Indian startups

Technology

MediaTek launches 'Dimensity 6000' series for mainstream 5G devices

News

Tom Cruise makes rare public appearance in NYC with son Connor

News

Zahrah S Khan & Stebin Ben Join Forces for a Captivating Love Ballad “Ek Tu Hi Hai” Creatively Directed by Nishank Swami!

Sports

Chennaiyin FC rope in winger Farukh Choudhary

Technology

Hiring activity sees growth in Indian IT, BPO sectors in June: Report

News

Rashmika Mandanna recreates Vicky Kaushal’s viral dance moves Gaddiyan Uchiyan Rakhiyan

News

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ prevue mints 112 million views in 24 hrs

Sports

Ashes: What Warner put out at Headingley wasn't good enough, says Ian Healy

News

Tom Holland talks about his 'alcohol problem' and hard-won sobriety

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US