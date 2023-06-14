scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Endefo to invest Rs 200 cr in India, eyes 10% wearable market share

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Consumer electronics brand Endefo on Wednesday said it plans to invest Rs 200 crore in the Indian wearable market by the end of 2024, with an aim to secure 10 per cent market share in three years.

The Dubai-based brand, under the Ashtel Group of companies, said it is set to launch six verticals — smart watches, sound bars, portable speakers, TWS (true wireless stereo), BoomBox and party speakers.

The products will be accessible through more than 2,000 large retail outlets, Amazon, and the company’s own e-commerce platform, it said in a statement.

“The investment of Rs 200 crore in India will be directed towards expansion plans, sound technology, launching new verticals/products, marketing and more,” said Aneef Tas, CEO of Endefo.

After capturing a significant market share in more than seven countries, Endefo is bringing its product line to India and plans to make substantial investments in other sectors that complement its core expertise in mobility and IT.

“We have already established a significant market presence in southern India and now, with this launch, we are excited to expand our reach to various states in north and west parts of the country,” said Tas.

Established in 2003, Ashtel has successfully expanded its presence to 24 countries.

The company said its objective is to bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and affordability for the Indian consumers.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
BlackPink’s Jennie show ‘The Idol’ leaves disturbing dialogues and sex scenes
Next article
Changchun player Leonardo Lopes thanks Shanghai police for retrieved bag
This May Also Interest You
Sports

England will be playing Boland like a 'spinner' in Ashes, says Michael Vaughan

Sports

Changchun player Leonardo Lopes thanks Shanghai police for retrieved bag

News

BlackPink’s Jennie show ‘The Idol’ leaves disturbing dialogues and sex scenes

Technology

YouTube lowering eligibility requirements for monetisation programme

Sports

Wrestlers case: Delhi Police to soon submit report in court

Sports

Israeli football high court cancels Beitar Jerusalem suspension from Conference League

Sports

Maccabi Tel Aviv lifts 56th Israel's basketball league title

Technology

I dream 8 bn people on Earth can have an AI tutor, an AI doctor: Satya Nadella

Technology

Settle with Binance over asset freeze, judge urges US SEC

Technology

Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell resigns

Sports

Wu Yibing defeats Nick Kyrgios to notch first win on grass at ATP Stuttgart

Sports

FIFA encourages youth programs with first payment to amateur club

Sports

Bracewell to undergo surgery for ruptured achilles

Sports

Australia's captain Kerr solely focused on home FIFA World Cup glory

Health & Lifestyle

Brain waves may predict cognitive issues in Parkinson's: Indian American-led study

Technology

Subreddits' blackout will pass: Reddit CEO

Technology

OpenAI warned Microsoft to go slow on integrating its AI into Bing: Report

Health & Lifestyle

UP minister orders probe into complaint of pregnant woman's family

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US