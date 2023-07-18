scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Engaged with 100 global suppliers to build chip, display fabs in India: Vedanta

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The Vedanta Group on Tuesday said it remains committed to building India’s first semiconductor and display fabs in Gujarat, and has already engaged with more than 100 global suppliers and ancillary industries.

The statement came after Taiwanese chip-making giant Foxconn withdrew from a joint venture to manufacture chips with India-based industrial giant.

According to Vedanta Semiconductors and Display Global MD Akarsh K. Hebbar, Vedanta Group remains fully committed to building India’s first semiconductor and display fabs in Dholera Special Investment Region in Ahmedabad district.

“Substantial progress has happened to tie up technology and equity partners in semiconductors and we will make an announcement soon,” he said.

He said that the state government has allotted the land in Dholera and work is already underway to prepare it for construction of the fabs. “In display fab, we already have a partnership with Innolux and are ready to proceed with speed with full support of our partner,” Hebbar said.

The company is currently awaiting the government’s nod to its applications under the modified scheme for semiconductor and display fabs.

“Thereafter, we will immediately begin construction and set out on the path to make India atmanirbhar in electronics in line with the vision of our Prime Minister,” said Hebbar.

Last week, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said that he is 100 per cent committed to produce semiconductors and display glass in India and have lined up partners for the same.

–IANS

na/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bajrang, Vinesh get direct entry into Asian Games; other wrestlers may move court !
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Bajrang, Vinesh get direct entry into Asian Games; other wrestlers may move court !

Technology

Can’t confirm or deny whether object on Australian shores is part of PSLV: ISRO

News

Zoe Saldana speaks about Nicole Kidman's 'freaky' acting method

News

Gajraj Rao says 'Trial Period' reminds him of Sai Paranjape's storytelling 

News

Tom Cruise urges AMPTP to hear out Hollywood strikers' concerns

Technology

Virgin Galactic to launch 2nd commercial flight on August 10

News

New 'Haunted Mansion' trailer mixes gothic horror decor with family friendly comedy

News

Bon Jovi rock out playing classics alongside songs off of latest album 'Limitless'

News

Darshan Raval's monsoon track 'Lo Aayi Barsaat' is for those nursing a broken heart

Sports

Ashish Raman Sethi becomes first Indian boxing star to win Bangla Stadium Boxing C'ship

Sports

World Gatka body aims to include Gatka in Olympics: Official

News

Alia stuns in ombre-hued chiffon saree, channels KJo's quintessential 'heroine' look

Technology

Over 1K new crypto coins listed in market in 5 months despite tight regulations

Technology

Satellite to study ‘rainbow’ of X-rays to launch in August

Sports

PV Sindhu drops to world No. 17, lowest ranking since January 2013

News

Vijay Varma 'feels good' on playing a positive character after a string of negative ones

News

Vishal Mishra’s first song with T-Series ‘Hanuman Ki Bhujayien’ is a melodious devotional track

News

Fraudsters using Barbie, Oppenheimer to steal your hard-earned money, data

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US