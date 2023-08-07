scorecardresearch
Enterprise skilling company Disprz raises $30 mn to expand footprint

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Enterprise skilling company Disprz on Monday said it has raised $30 million in its Series C funding round led by Lumos Capital Group and 360 ONE Asset  (IIFL).

The round also saw participation from Kae Capital, KOIS and Dallas Venture Capital. The funds, said the firm, will be utilised for global market expansion and product development, including the integration of Generative AI across the learning and skilling cycle.

“We have built one of the world’s early skill-based learning platforms, and over the last 8 years have innovated in several aspects, like proving tangible performance improvements through data-led learning,” said Subbu Viswanathan, Co-founder and CEO of Disprz.

With the world ready to be disrupted by generative AI, “we are ready to steer towards becoming India’s first centaur (profitable $100 million company) in our platform category in the next 4-5 years,” he added.

Founded in 2015, Disprz currently serves nearly 350 organisations and 2.8 million users at world’s leading enterprises like ICICI Bank, Amazon, Indian Oil, Bajaj Allianz, Ather Energy, HDFC Life, Starbucks, AIA, PETRONAS, Sharaf DG, Neom, Rivoli, Kotak Life Insurance and others.

Disprz now plans to deepen its presence in emerging markets where it already operates, including India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

It will expand global team, hire data scientists, and skill scientists, and software engineers to shape the future of people advancement and people intelligence, including further investments in Generative AI capabilities.

Rohan Wadhwa, Managing Director of Lumos Capital Group said that Disprz is uniquely positioned in the large corporate learning segment, having demonstrated leadership in markets in Asia and the Middle East with a multifaceted quality product that can compete globally.

–IANS

 na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
