Epic's new opt-in exclusivity programme lets developers keep 100% revenue share

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 24 (IANS) Epic Games has introduced its new ‘Epic First Run’ programme, an opt-in exclusivity programme that offers third-party developers 100 per cent net revenue of user spending on eligible products in their first six months of exclusivity on the Epic Games Store.

“The new Epic First Run programme gives participants the opportunity to boost their net revenue from user spending on eligible products from 88 per cent to 100 per cent in their first six months on the Epic Games Store,” the video game developer said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

After their six-month run, participants will continue to benefit from the company’s 88 per cent/12 per cent revenue split.

The Epic Games Store is home to over 230 million players globally with 68 million monthly active users.

Participating products in the Epic First Run programme will be presented to those users on-store with new exclusive badging, homepage placements, and dedicated collections.

Also, products will be featured in relevant store campaigns including sales, events, and editorial as applicable.

“The Epic First Run program is open to developers and publishers on the Epic Games Store with eligible new releases launching on or after October 16, 2023,” the video game developer said.

In June, Epic Games had announced that its RealityScan application is now available for Android.

According to the company, with RealityScan, users can create high-fidelity 3D models of objects just by taking multiple pictures of them with the phone or tablet, and the app will do the rest.

