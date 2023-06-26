scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Epsilon Advanced Material to invest $650 mn in US, create over 1.5K jobs

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Homegrown leading battery materials company Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) on Monday announced that it is planning to
invest $650 million in the US.

The company will establish a 50,000 TPA synthetic graphite anode manufacturing facility in the US to supply high-capacity anode materials produced through green technologies. The proposed facility in the US will provide critical battery materials to power more than 1 million Electric Vehicles, according to the company.

EAM is expected to generate revenue of more than $500 million at full capacity by 2031, plus it will generate more than 1,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities at this facility.

The facility is expected to be commissioned by 2026.

“Our investment in the US is driven by the intent of Energising the World with clean energy solutions. The battery value chain is a critical enabler to electric mobility adoption, and we are channellising our efforts to localise the battery manufacturing ecosystem. This will help automakers leverage the EV subsidies under the US,” Vikaran Handa, Founder and Managing Director of Epsilon Advanced Materials, said in a statement.

EAM is currently evaluating potential locations for the proposed facility across the US, subject to regulatory approvals, environmental permits, and state and local incentive agreements.

The company has already signed strategic supply agreements with local raw material suppliers and transportation partners in order to create a seamless supply chain network with a focus on reducing carbon emissions and transportation costs.

The company said that through this facility, it will produce high-capacity synthetic anode materials, customised for specific cell chemistries.

[rss_feed_item_source]

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sonam Kapoor's crime drama ‘Blind’ to release digitally on July 7
Next article
85% Indian IT leaders ready for demands of AI in their infrastructure: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

85% Indian IT leaders ready for demands of AI in their infrastructure: Report

News

Sonam Kapoor's crime drama ‘Blind’ to release digitally on July 7

Sports

Bangladesh leave out Jahanara Alam, Rumana Ahmed from preliminary squad for series against India

News

Dave Sidhu joins Sydney Film Festival to encourage Bollywood Cinema in Australia

News

Utkarsh Sharma learnt Urdu from Shaukat Mirza for ‘Gadar 2’

Technology

Wearable tech market poised to reach $156 billion in 2024: Report

Sports

'I hold myself to a much higher standard': Labuschagne aims to reclaim top form at Lord's

Sports

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi moves to Gujarat from Rajasthan ahead of 2023/24 domestic cricket season

News

Kangana says ‘Emergency’ gave her a 'deeper understanding of Indian history'

Technology

NASA calls off all-electric aircraft flight plan over safety concerns

News

‘Tridev’ actress Sonam looking to make a comeback with OTT projects

Technology

Super Plastronics launches 8 KODAK TV models in India

Sports

'Trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment', says Williamson on recovery from ACL injury

News

Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy moves on her song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ at boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday

News

Rasika Dugal sports short hair and bangs for upcoming series

Technology

Samsung's new mode on 2023 TV lineup helps improve colour blind users' experience

News

Satinder Sartaaj’s 'Paris Di Jugni’ is a foot-tapping love number with French influence

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens troll Jad Hadid as he touches Akanksha Puri inappropriately

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US